‘I couldn't watch football for the first few years after I retired’ – former Rep of Ireland star Keith O’Neill

Keith O'Neill was once asked, in an interview with this newspaper back in 1998, where he saw himself at the age of 27, just five years into the future.

The aims were basic enough, and seemed within reach: to have won something in the game, to have played at the World Cup for Ireland, and scored a few goals.

Time, and the ravages which repeated injuries mounted on his body, would deny the Dubliner, who was forced to retire from the game before his 28th birthday. But as another annual landmark looms into view – O’Neill turns 45 tomorrow – the regrets have long since passed.

“I am happy with what I have achieved. My career wasn’t the career I could potentially have had but I did things, I played in the Premier League, I scored goals for my country, I have great friends and a beautiful family, what more do you want?” he says, quickly batting away any suggestion that his is a tear-stained hard luck story.

“I scored goals for my country. I always felt I could have achieved a lot more for my country, but I was lucky enough to do it. Millions of kids dream of playing for Ireland and never do it. But I did it.”

Football is no longer part of his life, apart from corporate trips (in the pre-Covid times) to Old Trafford where he’d bring clients from his business life, maybe tell the odd story, if pressed, from a career which included 38 Premier League games (1994-2001) and 13 Ireland caps (1996-’99).

Forced into retirement at 27, the Finglas lad eschewed the traditional post-playing options of coaching or media work and found himself working in the meat industry. Customer Director, dealing with 1,200 Tesco stores, for Pilgrim’s Pride, a major chicken supplier, only last week he was promoted, the ex-footballer now their Head of Business Development. There is a link to the game, though, as he’s an investor in Wet Global, a company which supplies drinking water to clubs such as Manchester City, Chelsea and Wasps, but he doesn’t miss it.

“Speaking to you now from my office, on one wall I have the jersey from my first goal for Ireland, on the other wall there’s Rui Costa’s jersey, from when I played against him on my debut against Portugal, and my caps are above that. The only place I have stuff from my career is in my office,” he says, aware that his daughters, now aged 14 and 10, are at an age when curiosity about their dad could lead them to a YouTube search for some highlights.

There were good times in his club shirts: a Premier League debut for Norwich City at 18, three seasons in the Premier League with Middlesbrough, and memories of playing with some truly great players, Paul Gascoigne head of that list. But for O’Neill, it was all about the green shirt.

He burst on the scene as part of a crop of young talent blooded by Mick McCarthy in 1996, O’Neill scoring four times in his first seven caps, all in 1996, but by 1999 he was finished with Ireland, an acrimonious end in Macedonia, and by 2003 he was finished with football completely.

“Ireland meant more to me than anything,” he says now, reflecting on that 13-cap Ireland career which began with a defeat at home to Portugal in 1996.

“I played a good bit of Premier League football, not as much as I’d have liked but I played with some of the great players of my generation, Gazza and Paul Ince, Boksic, Pallister, but nothing could ever compare to my first cap for Ireland and then my first goal.

“Just hearing that national anthem, getting my debut, then getting my first goal for Ireland, that was the greatest feeling of my life and a very proud achievement, I still hold that with me. All I ever wanted to do as a kid was to play for Ireland, it was never about playing for Man United, it was to play for Ireland.

“I think it’s because my fondest memories of seeing football as a kid were of watching Ireland play, I was 12 at Euro ’88, I remember praying really hard that we’d score a goal in Italia ’90.

“I was a big Man United supporter, and I loved Bryan Robson but that seemed far away, but the Ireland team seemed close, I’d gone to Lansdowne Road as a kid, bunked off school to see the team play and I felt closer to it, it felt real.”

Educated in Dublin by Tolka Rovers and Home Farm, it’s no idle boast for O’Neill to say that he was the most talented player in Ireland, but without knowing it, a battle with his body was already being fought. He recalls playing on in an underage tournament, the Milk Cup, despite having damaged his ankle ligaments early on. “I still played as it was all about the matches instead of looking after my body, I just loved it so much,” he says.

Recruited by Norwich City, in November 1994, aged 18, he made his Premier League debut, against Southampton. A midweek reserve game, against Crystal Palace, was intended to steel him for a start against Everton a week later, but his ankle was injured in a tackle. “I’d just made my debut, was feeling good, then you’re out for nine months,” he says, that lay-off a sign of what was to come as O’Neill could not catch a break.

He stayed at Norwich until March 1999 when Middlesbrough gave him a passage to the Premier League, and he was instantly surrounded by greatness, his Premier League debut as a sub for Ireland captain Andy Townsend.

“My first actual game for Middlesbrough was against Atletico Madrid, some match related to the Juninho deal. I was playing with Gazza in midfield, and he could see I was quite nervous. He just pulled me before the game, said, ‘Don’t worry son, no matter how many people are around me, you just give me the ball’. And straight away that took the pressure off me, he was a wonderful man, he really was great to be around.

“Sometimes I couldn’t believe I was there in a dressing-room with Gazza and Paul Ince. For all his qualities, Gazza probably wasn’t the best influence, but he was going through a lot of problems in his life, yet he was a God-like figure.”

O’Neill recalls the madness of a day off at Boro. “Me, Gazza and Andy Townsend would go back to Gazza’s place, go on the proper lash on the Tuesday,” he recalls. “Wednesday morning was the day the bins were taken out. We’d give Jimmy Five Bellies 50 quid to take the bins out to the end of the drive and we’d be shooting at him with air rifles. That’s not stuff that I am proud of now, but it seemed like fun at the time. Imagine a professional footballer doing that now and it being on social media.”

O’Neill left Boro in 2001, after just 32 starts in two-and-a-half seasons, and after a spell with Coventry City, he had to admit defeat in his physical battle, playing his last game in August 2003 with a formal retirement three months later.

“I couldn’t watch football for the first few years after I retired, I had to turn that negative into a positive and see that I was lucky enough to play football in the first place, rather than the negative of it being taken away from me. I was young enough when I retired to be able to do something different,” he says, recalling how long drives from his Cornwall base to a new job, in the meat industry near Manchester, was a long way from the pampered life of a professional footballer.

“When I finished playing I was relieved, in a way, as I was the one always playing through the pain barrier,” he admits, recalling one incident while at Boro, at home to Spurs, where he played half a game “with a broken back”, having suffered the injury in a fall in the first half.

“It was such a big honour for me to play for my country but I’d pulled out of so many squads, people thought I was having them on, ‘What’s up with this kid’ but that was the total opposite of my character. So there was relief there.”

Still in reflective mood O’Neill looks back to the very start, before the Premier League and the caps, and wonders if those early highs could ever have been repeated. “My happiest memories are of playing for Home Farm, those leagues were so competitive at the time, those are the fondest memories. When you are a professional you’d just love to play with the freedom you had as a kid. When you are a kid you go out and enjoy it, I wish I could have played without as much fear.”