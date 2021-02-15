| 7.6°C Dublin

‘I couldn't watch football for the first few years after I retired’ – former Rep of Ireland star Keith O’Neill

Life outside the game in the business world suits the ex-international

Republic of Ireland's Keith O'Neill in action against Macedonia's Ljupco Markovski during the World Cup 1998 Group 8 qualifying match at the City Stadium in Skopje. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Republic of Ireland's Keith O'Neill in action against Macedonia's Ljupco Markovski during the World Cup 1998 Group 8 qualifying match at the City Stadium in Skopje. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Aidan Fitzmaurice

Keith O'Neill was once asked, in an interview with this newspaper back in 1998, where he saw himself at the age of 27, just five years into the future.

The aims were basic enough, and seemed within reach: to have won something in the game, to have played at the World Cup for Ireland, and scored a few goals.

Time, and the ravages which repeated injuries mounted on his body, would deny the Dubliner, who was forced to retire from the game before his 28th birthday. But as another annual landmark looms into view – O’Neill turns 45 tomorrow – the regrets have long since passed.

