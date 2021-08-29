‘I couldn't turn down an opportunity like it’ – Jayson Molumby excited by West Brom loan move

Jayson Molumby is satisfied he's made the right career move after taking his time before opting to join West Brom on loan with a view to a permanent switch.

Molumby sealed the deal late on Friday night and is looking forward to a fresh start at club level.

Before then, however, the Waterford man will be tasked with trying to stop Portugal and world record-chasing Cristiano Ronaldo in the Algarve on Wednesday evening.

Molumby admits that in an ideal world he would have left Brighton earlier in the window, and that means he is yet to play a competitive senior game this term, but he is sure his choice of club will stand to him in the long term.

"I wanted to make the right decision and that's why it took so long for me to end up going out on loan," says Molumby.

"I would have liked to be in straight away in pre-season with a club. That's not how it turned out, but I'm really pleased to be at a club like West Brom.

"Obviously it was known I was looking for a new home and looking to get out and I was keeping my cards close to my chest waiting for the right move.

"It was quite a late one, really, where just probably this week it started to escalate over a few days and as soon as West Brom were in touch, I was delighted and really eager to jump in on that one. I couldn't turn down an opportunity like it I'm delighted," added the 22-year-old.

Molumby is conscious there will be a lot of eyes on Ronaldo on Wednesday, especially after his stunning weekend move to Manchester United.

But he reckons the Ireland group can benefit from the buzz around the game, especially after playing the majority of their games under Stephen Kenny behind closed doors. There will be just over 10,000 present on Wednesday, a third of the capacity.

"Football is a crazy game, I've realised that myself over the last year, that anything can happen," he said.

"These players (Ronaldo)wherever they are, or whatever their situation is, there's a world interest as it is so like I said we're really looking forward to it and hopefully we can get a result.

"That's where you want to be and that's what I've been working hard to get towards since I've been a little lad. I haven't really played in front of a packed stadium with international crowds. I'm buzzing for it."