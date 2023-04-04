‘I couldn’t stop crying. I was just shaking, I couldn’t eat, nothing’ – Alannah McEvoy on Ireland call-up

Her reaction, when told that she’d been called up to the senior Ireland squad for the first time and was needed to join the panel for a trip to the USA, was to burst into tears.

Alannah McEvoy, a full-time student in early childhood education & care, was working a shift on her part-time job in her local Centra last week when a text from the FAI made her aware that she was on her way to becoming a senior international, an emotional occasion in itself but even more so for the Shamrock Rovers player as her late grandfather, Andy McEvoy, also wore the green shirt.

“I couldn’t stop crying first. I actually happened to be on my 15-minute break in work and I was just sitting down and that’s when the message popped up,” striker McEvoy said before the squad jetted out to the US yesterday, preparing for the first of two tests against the US on Saturday.

“So I ran out and called my family and then I was telling a few people in work. My 15-minute break turned into a 40-minute break and I couldn’t stop crying. I was just shaking, I couldn’t eat, nothing. I had then explain it because some people in work wouldn’t understand. I was like, ‘I’ll be back in a minute. I can’t stop crying’. Then I explained to my manager that it looks like I’m not going to be here for the next two or three weeks – and I couldn’t stop crying when I told him. It was the longest shift of my life. I just couldn’t wait to go home.”

The 22-year-old is steeped in the game’s history with her family link and had spells with Shelbourne and Peamount United before a winter move to Shamrock Rovers gave her the platform to finally catch the attention of manager Vera Pauw and join the ranks of the senior squad, having left an impression – a good one – during a training camp for home-based players earlier this year.

“I knew that I had a great start at Rovers so far. I thought this is my chance that she can call me up. I didn’t think that I was doing anything wrong. I was impressing in the home-based sessions too. So I was hoping that it would come. During the home-based sessions this year, Vera has been really supportive, talking me through things and telling me how close I was to a call-up. I was hoping but when it came I couldn’t believe it,” McEvoy says, as progress to the Irish squad was one of the reasons for her move to Collie O’Neill’s Hoops.

“When I met up with Collie and I saw the facilities and heard what his goals and aims were for the season, that was what made me want to go there. I knew that that would push on my game and make me go to the next level, especially going semi-professional too,” she added.

Her call-up also allows the family to re-establish their link to the national team as Alannah’s grandfather was capped 17 times between 1961 and 1967.

Playing international football was just one of his achievements as McEvoy was, at his peak, one of the finest strikers in England and was joint-top scorer (alongside Jimmy Greaves) in the old First Division, with Blackburn Rovers in 1964/’65, one of only two Irishmen to hold that honour (John Aldridge was the other).

Sadly, he died in 1994, at only 55 years old, so Alannah has no personal memories of him.

“My grandfather played for Ireland and I’ve always looked up to him. He’s been my inspiration since I started playing football,” she says. “I never got to meet him but I’ve heard stories about how good he was, from my dad and from my nanny.

“I would love to follow in his footsteps and do what he did. What I’ve always been trying to do is push on and hopefully get that senior cap. I suppose this camp is the opportunity for me to impress and hopefully I will.”