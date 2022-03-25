‘I can only thank him for the kind words’ – Tielemans accepts Kenny praise as he captains Belgium for Ireland test

If he wasn’t such a good footballer, Youri Tielemans might have gotten a job in the Belgian diplomatic corps.

When the Leicester City midfielder was told that Irish manager Stephen Kenny had described him as "one of the most sought-after midfielders in Europe", Tielemans was all compliments at a press conference in the bowels of the Aviva Stadium.

“I can only thank him for the kind words. I try to be a better player and a better person in every game,” said the man who scored the winning goal in last season’s FA Cup Final at Wembley. “I am an experienced player now and hope to go forward.”

Belgian manager Roberto Martinez decided not to use any player with more than 50 caps for their clash against the Irish on Saturday, meaning the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku or Thibaut Courtois will not grace the Lansdowne Road pitch.

But Belgium still have a depth of riches in their national squad - so much so that Liverpool striker Divock Origi is not likely to start.

Belgium's trip to Qatar later this year will perhaps be a last chance of serious success for their ‘Golden Generation’. They have been close in the last two championships, only put out by France at the 2018 World Cup and Italy at last year’s Euros, who both were eventual winners.

Tielemans will captain Belgium in this match to mark the centenary of the FAI and experimentation, changed team or not, is not on his mind.

“If we play well against Ireland and lose I’ll be very disappointed. You always want both, you want the win and the performance too. We have noted a change in Ireland’s style, and we have analysed it a bit, so we are really looking forward to the game.”

Belgium possible team (3-4-2-1): Mignolet (Bruges); Boyata (Hertha Berlin), Denayer (Lyon), Theate (Bologna); Saelemaekers (AC Milan), Tielemans (Leicester), Vanaken (Bruges), T Hazard (Borussia Dortmund); Trossard (Brighton), De Ketelaere (Bruges); Batshuayi (Besiktas).