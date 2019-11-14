'I believe in myself and I know I am good enough' - Kieran O'Hara ready to make the next step for club and country

The Manchester native with Galway roots will win his second cap for Ireland tonight but knows that, should anything happen to Darren Randolph, he could find himself in the firing line against Denmark next Monday - a challenge for which he believes he is more than ready.

"You never know what is going to happen in football. It's a crazy game so you have to be ready and prepared in training and mentally ready for whatever is thrown at you," says O'Hara, when asked if he could fill in for Randolph if needed.

"As a kid, you grow up with it being a high-pressure position, so it's nothing new being put into a big game. I definitely feel comfortable and I back myself every day. I believe in myself and I know I am good enough, it wouldn't faze me at all."

O'Hara is currently on loan with Burton Albion in League One but remains under contract at Manchester United, where he has enjoyed the benefits of training with David de Gea.

"He's a fantastic goalkeeper and it's put me in an amazing position to learn from someone like that at the very top level," said the 23-year-old. "It's helped my development to train with him and learn from him."

Ousting De Gea at Old Trafford is a long-term project as United tend to bring in their keepers from outside instead of promoting their home-produced ones, but O'Hara is close to the main stage with Ireland. At club level, after spells on loan with Morecambe, Stockport, Maccesfield and now Burton, he still believes he has what it takes.

"I wouldn't still be doing what I am doing if I didn't believe in myself to play at the top level," says O'Hara. "I have never shied away from that, I believe I can achieve that. Everyone wants to take what they do to the very top and I am no different."

There's also the Irish element. Trips back to his grandparents' home place in Galway, attempts by his dad to get him to play GAA in Manchester, and his first Ireland cap, at U-21 level (alongside Declan Rice), in 2017.

"When we were younger, my dad tried to get me to play a bit of Gaelic football. It was good, as a goalkeeper it kind of suits you playing with your hands. It's something I enjoyed but it comes to a time when you have to choose," he says.

A loan spell at Macclesfield last season was a harsh lesson (he conceded 20 times in six games at one stage) but life in mid-table with Burton is better. His reward is a place in the Irish team tonight.

