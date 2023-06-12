‘I am pretty sure it is the same with him’ – The reason why Nathan Collins has a unique bond with Evan Ferguson

A year has passed since Nathan Collins went on a slaloming run through the Ukraine defence that led to him being declared the next big thing in Irish football.

The torch has been handed over to Evan Ferguson now. “He can have it, he can take it,” smiled Collins in Antalya on Monday. But the two youngsters who have beaten the percentages to ascend and become Premier League players share more than that in common.

They both grew up with fathers who experienced the highs and lows of professional football. David Collins was one of the top talents of his generation, but injury broke his dreams at Liverpool.

Barry Ferguson went to Coventry as a teenager and fell just short there before coming home to the League of Ireland. Their sons may not always have realised it, but they have been guided by figures who really understand the road they want to travel.

“You probably don’t really notice when you are young that you are being introduced to football so early,” says Collins. “It’s just one of those things, football is your whole life. You don’t know much else other than football.

“I am pretty sure it is the same with him. I don’t think it’s a bad thing, it’s good for us that we have been introduced to the game so early, that we have experienced so much so far.”

David’s experience meant that the family laid down terms and conditions when Stoke came calling for Nathan in his mid-teens. A portion of his wage was taken out of his hands and put aside as insurance in case things didn’t work out.

“My dad would kill me if I got carried away,” stressed the Wolves defender, who is in a different financial position now after two big transfers with Burnley turning a profit by selling him for £20m last summer.

“He’d probably pull me away from football, to be fair. Evan looks the same, he is humble as anything, doesn’t try to show off. That’s crucial to keep getting better as a player. You need that humility to want to keep getting better.”

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 12th June

What about the boy wonder, then? As a centre-half, Collins is well-placed to access the quality of the 18-year-old frontman.

“Yeah, I have had spells against him and he is strong, big and has a lovely touch,” continued the 22-year-old.

“He’s an awkward player to play against. You have to really use your brain against him. He is developed enough already, to be fair. It is exciting to watch him play, exciting to see him improve. Even on telly, you want to see him do well, to score goals.

“First of all, he is a good lad. That’s the main thing. As much as his football ability is unbelievable, he is a good lad around the place, humble as anyone. He is good craic, having banter with everyone. That’s what we all need in this team. It doesn’t matter how good you are, everybody needs to get along with everyone.

“Secondly, his football ability really is ridiculous. His hold-up play, his touch, his finishing, everything. He has an all-round game and it is really exciting to play with him, and to watch him.

“I think he is handling it [the attention] well. There are a few players who had that experience, so he knows he can come to us. As I say, he is a humble lad. He won’t get drawn away from that.

“He is not massive on social media, which I think is a good thing. I think it is no problem for him. He will be all right.”