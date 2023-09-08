‘I am new to the squad as well so I will need time to adapt’ – Festy Ebosele ready for more after Ireland debut

Ireland's Festy Ebosele in action against Aurélien Tchouameni of France during the Euro 2024 qualifying Group B match at Parc des Princes in Paris, France. Photo

With a French lesson now tucked away to go along with the things he is learning in Italy as a Serie A player, Wexford man Festy Ebosele says he’s ready to build on his senior debut against France and deliver – if needed – at home to the Netherlands on Sunday.

The Udinese player finally made his senior international debut as a second half sub in Ireland’s 2-0 loss in Paris, a boost for Ebosele who was in the frame to start at right wing back but who had to make do with a cameo off the bench.

Matt Doherty’s return from suspension means the Wolves man is in line to fill that role at home to the Netherlands but with the debut now ticked off his list, Ebosele is ready for more.

Some players get their international debuts in friendly games or winnable Nations League ties but to come on away to one of the best sides in the world, when Ireland were 2-0 down, was not an easy task.

"I was just happy to come on, regardless of the scoreline at the time, I just wanted to come on and play for my country so I was happy with that,” says Ebosele.

"France are a top team, they know how to move the ball, how to get into dangerous areas, it's a good experience to play against them and that's the level you want to be at.

"I played some minutes in Paris, hopefully I can get some more game time on Sunday and continue my form into the club season.

"We obviously wanted to win but against top-class opposition it was going to be hard. Of course I am delighted for myself to get my debut but I am looking forward to Sunday.

"I am new to the squad as well so I will need time to adapt to the way we play as a team. I would have loved to start and I'd have taken the challenge, I'd have been up for it, but there's plenty more games to come.”

He insists that nerves were not an issue as he was about to come on. “I don't really get nervous going into football games, it's my job, I do it every day, I am definitely delighted that I was able to play,” he added.

Ebosele made the move from England’s third tie to Italy’s top flight with his move to Udinese, as he chalked up Serie A football last season and has followed that up with more appearances this term.

"I am enjoying it, it's a different style of football which I have had to adapt to. I have added more to my game, I am playing more now and I can play in a couple of different positions so it has been a good move for me,” he says.

“It's very physically demanding and the heat there is tough, it took me a good couple of months to adapt to it but I definitely have been able to adapt.

"It's good to get these experiences at a young age, step out of your comfort zone, it's the only way you will grow as a player and I definitely have a lot more with my game and am happy with the decision I made. Udinese had a good few players away on international duty this week so it's good for me to be at the club.”