'I am ashamed of him. I can't even bring myself to use his name' - Ryan Giggs' dad on Wales appointment
Ryan Giggs' father has said he is "ashamed" of his own son and "can't even bring myself to use his name".
Giggs was yesterday confirmed as the new manager of Wales, a day that should have been a proud one for his whole family.
But, speaking to the Sun, Giggs' dad Danny Wilson said his family will never forgive Ryan for his affair with his brother Rhodri's wife.
Rhodri's own marriage to Natasha ended in 2011 after it was revealed that his brother had been sleeping with his wife for eight years.
"I should be the proudest dad in the world, as happy as a lark by what he's achieved - but I am ashamed of him. I can't even bring myself to use his name - I refer to him as the ex-footballer," Wilson told the Sun.
"He's put himself first and all he cares about is his TV punditry and opening swanky hotels in Manchester. Now when I see him on TV I switch off, all the family do.
He is my son and it brings me close to tears to say that my family don't respect him and look up to him. As the eldest he should have been watching his brother's back - not stabbing him in it. He cheated in the worst possible way and is not man enough to apologise for it."
The 44-year-old former Manchester United winger was on Monday announced as Chris Coleman's successor as manager of the Welsh national team.
- Giggs enjoys his 'proudest' time but feels the heat of friendly fire
- Ryan Giggs reveals his talks with Alex Ferguson as he presents his vision as Wales manager
Speaking at his official unveiling at Hensol Castle, he told a press conference broadcast on Sky Sports News HQ: "I'm tremendously proud and excited to be the next Wales manager and I can't wait to get going. It's a great opportunity and I'm excited.
"I played 64 times for my country. I'd like to think I'll be the same kind of manager as I was a player, with professionalism but also a little bit of fun along the way."
