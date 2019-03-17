FAI CEO John Delaney has commented further in response to the story published in the Sunday Times that gave details of a €100,000 payment made by Delaney to the Association in April 2017.

'I acted in good faith for the benefit of the FAI and will continue to do so' - John Delaney expands on €100k loan

In a statement issued by the FAI ahead of Sunday's 'Three' FAI International Awards, Delaney said:

"I have already commented on the reasons behind the loan. I acted in the best interests of the Association at a time when immediate funding was needed.

"This loan had no impact on the full financial position or performance of the Association for the year. It was a matter of timing.

"The monies received from EURO 2016 were utilised in that year’s budgets as outlined in the financial report to the 2017 AGM.

"As CEO, I hold regular meetings with our Director of Finance regarding the state of our finances and all items arising are conveyed to our Board at our monthly meetings.

"This was the case in 2017 when I acted in good faith for the benefit of the FAI and will continue to do so."

An FAI statement issued on Saturday evening had said that the "short-term loan was required to aid cash flow on that occasion and was repaid in full to John Delaney by the Association in June 2017."

