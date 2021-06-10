Ireland's Adam Idah and Conor Hourihane take the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign before last night's match. Photo: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

Hungary's manager has refused to condemn the fans who booed the Republic of Ireland side for their decision to take a knee during Tuesday's scoreless draw in Budapest.

A large section of the 10,000 home supporters in the Hungarian capital booed when the Irish side took a knee to make a stance on racial discrimination, with manager Stephen Kenny labeling the Hungarian reaction as "incomprehensible" as he suggested the episode "must be damaging for Hungary, with the Euros in Hungary".

Budapest's mayor Péter Niedermüller, a former MEP, expressed his support for the Irish position. "This is exactly why I don't care about the Hungarian national team, we should be ashamed of ourselves. Tonight in Budapest was better to be Irish," he said on facebook after the game.

But Kenny's opposite number, Marco Rossi, did not distance the team from the fans. "It's not my job to judge them," he said of the supporters who booed.

"What is important to me is that we have been supported throughout this time, and I ask that they do so into the future, we will need that support very much.

"We have always expressed our respect for players, especially our opponents, and it will be no different in the matches at the Euros. I accept and respect the Irish gesture, kneeling, but I'm afraid it doesn't change the point."

Hungary play Portugal and France in Budapest at the finals, the city also hosting the Portugal-France group stage game as well as one match in the round 16, and there are fears over a repeat of the booing if players from another take the knee in front of a largely Hungarian crowd.

The focus on Hungarian football's political stance intensified when one of the national TV stations, M4, hired ex-international Zsolt Petry as a panelist to cover the Hungary-Ireland game. Earlier this year, Petry was sacked from his role as goalkeeping coach at Hertha Berlin over his extremist comments, where he said that immigration into Hungary was "an expression of moral downfall" and he has criticised Hungary's first-choice keeper Peter Gulasci over his support for the LGBT community.