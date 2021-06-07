The last time an Irish soccer team visited Hungary, in 2012, we bumped into a fellow traveller who had, shall we say, got slightly too tired and emotional the night before the morning after.

So instead of decamping to the Ferenc Puskas Arena, beneath rain-spattered ‘Buda’ and ‘Pest’ streets either side of the Danube, our man sought out an inviting tavern.

This particular odyssey was almost as tiring and emotional; soccer, it seemed, did not have as fist-clenching a grip on the public consciousness as it did amongst the nation of Paddys and Patricias bound for that summer’s European Championships.

He eventually found a saloon in which to watch Giovanni Trapattoni’s men complete a 16-game unbeaten run away from home in an unwatchable scoreless draw.

Kevin Doyle, Republic of Ireland, in action against Peter Halmosi, Hungary. Friendly International, Hungary v Republic of Ireland, Ferenc Puskás Stadium, Budapest, Hungary. Picture credit: David Maher / SPORTSFILE

Kevin Doyle, Republic of Ireland, in action against Peter Halmosi, Hungary. Friendly International, Hungary v Republic of Ireland, Ferenc Puskás Stadium, Budapest, Hungary. Picture credit: David Maher / SPORTSFILE

FIFA subsequently scrubbed the game from their official records due to the ineligibility of one of the match officials but few noticed or cared as the nation of plastic hammer-wavers decamped to Poland for a whirlwind of drunken excess. Their team’s travels would soon end in Polish ignominy. At least they were there.

Nine years on, the Irish fans will not be able to travel to Budapest on the eve of the Euros for this pair’s next meeting; at least, belatedly, they can congregate in an Irish pub to watch it should they so wish.

Except this time around, it is Hungary who are bound for a major tournament while Ireland are warm-up fodder.

Many wonder when Ireland might qualify again for a major tournament given their current lowly standing in the world game; a glance at on Tuesday night’s once illustrious opponents is a reminder that international exile can prove to be an uncertain, as well as seemingly unending, misery.

Although they are bound for successive Euros – 2016 and 2020, matching Ireland’s 2012 and 2016 appearances – that 2016 bow represented a yawning 30-year absence from major tournaments for what was formerly one of world soccer’s true superpowers.

Thirty years earlier, this nine-year-old schoolboy had drawn the Hungarians in a classroom ‘sweep’; eagerly devouring the Shoot! and Match supplements, he envisioned a windfall, given the seemingly storied pedigree of the magisterial Magyars.

A 10-1 trouncing of El Salvador – the first time I recall the helpful ‘TEN’ to confirm the scoreline was not an error – offered an excitable start.

But they would not emerge from the group featuring Belgium and Argentina. And they have not returned to a World Cup since.

Hungarian international footballer Ferenc Puskas. PRESS ASSOCIATION

Hungarian international footballer Ferenc Puskas. PRESS ASSOCIATION

A country whose only defeat between 1950 and 1956 came in the 1954 World Cup final to West Germany, and who were also runners-up in the 1938 final, slowly slunk into the doldrums of the game they had once dominated.

Having lifted the 1952 Olympic gold medal, they scored 220 goals in 51 matches, including 6-3 and 7-1 blitzes against an English nation who at that time still believed that the game they invented granted them perpetual pre-eminence.

Their 1954 World Cup final loss was, then, a shock but, despite finishing in the top four at the 1966 World Cup and 1972 Euros, their fall from grace was even more surprising.

Their 30-year absence from major tournaments was in stark contrast to the Republic of Ireland’s rise to prominence.

From 1986 to 2016, when Hungary were marked absent from soccer’s biennial summer parties, Ireland participated in six major tournaments and fell short in three play-offs.

They passed each other on the slopes of their respective fall and rise, Ireland prevailing against the Hungarians during 1990 World Cup qualification.

Even appointing the fabled Ferenc Puskas as national coach failed to stem the spiral downwards, one not simply explained away by either the presence or removal of the Iron Curtain, nor the Bosman ruling, as few other East European sides experienced such a precipitative decline.

Goalkeeping coach Dean Kiely with goalkeepers Gavin Bazunu, Mark Travers and Caoimhin Kelleher during a Republic of Ireland training session at Szusza Ferenc Stadion in Budapest, Hungary. Photo by Alex Nicodim/Sportsfile

Goalkeeping coach Dean Kiely with goalkeepers Gavin Bazunu, Mark Travers and Caoimhin Kelleher during a Republic of Ireland training session at Szusza Ferenc Stadion in Budapest, Hungary. Photo by Alex Nicodim/Sportsfile

The doomed SOS to the former genius Puskas can be seen as a belated act of rehabilitation after the then Real Madrid star, as well as many equally gilded team-mates, fled to the west following the failed revolution in 1956.

Hungary’s decline did not stem immediately from that moment but it can certainly be traced from it.

Regular humiliations have since marked the hubristic decline, whether pummellings from Holland or Yugoslavia (12-1) over two legs in a 1998 World Cup play-off, or embarrassments against Luxembourg, which once pitched them into a world ranking sandwiched between renowned superpowers Malawi and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

They even lost to Andorra, a feat even beyond Ireland in their current slump.

Their decline will not necessarily be mirrored by Ireland but, whether it has been their neglect of the domestic game, administrative (sporting and political) dysfunction and a careless curating of indigenous development amidst financial freefall, the warning signs of history are potent.

And so on Tuesday night, while Ireland hope their status as guests in front of a hearty home crowd celebrating a tentative revival of fortunes, is merely a temporary hiatus, there is no guarantee that that an international revival is inevitable.

Ireland’s challenge, as they belatedly bid to address the seeds of their own decline, is to ensure it doesn’t last for more than one generation.

Or, in Hungary’s case, several lifetimes.