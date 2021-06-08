Hungary v Ireland - Five things we learned: Much to ponder on balmy night in Budapest

Akos Kecskes of Hungary and Jason Knight of Republic of Ireland during the international friendly. Photo by Alex Nicodim/Sportsfile

As Ireland battled for a draw against Hungary, here are five things we learned from the game in Budapest.





1 Midfield lacking in creativity

We’ll watch Jack Grealish play for England at Euro 2020 through gritted teeth. A creative midfield player of quality is so obviously missing from this Irish team that it hurts.

Yet again, against a half-decent international side, Ireland struggled to create a single chance from open play in Budapest until the last few minutes of the match.

Set pieces were our principal method of worrying the Hungarian team as we lacked any guile, trickery or piece of skill that could have opened a route to goal. It really is depressing.

2 First touch let us down

Troy Parrott and Adam Idah are far too young to be properly analysed yet as international strikers, but one thing both lads need to work on is their touch.

So many times in this game, the ball came up to them and they could not control it or direct it back to a green shirt, possession was simply lost.

It was a big ask of two teenagers, but at least this match showed the two lads have far they have to travel to be part of a successful Irish team.

We need our forwards to be able to hold up the ball or else lay it off accurately.

3 Bright future between the sticks

At a time when Ireland are so clearly short of international quality players are we to be so cursed as to have one of two quality goalkeepers sitting on the bench for the next decade or more.

For all the evidence is that both Caoimhin Kelleher and Gavin Bazunu are going to mature into quality players between the sticks for Ireland. Both Kelleher and Bazunu have a long way to go before they become first-choice for Liverpool and Manchester City respectively.

But they are two players with the potential to go a long way in the game, and they play in the same position, the one in which you cannot get the pair onto the pitch!

4 We need to play all the quality we can muster

Three centre-halves and wing-backs may have to become the way to go for Stephen Kenny’s Ireland. Remember he still has Seamus Coleman and Enda Stevens to come back to add to his options. It is certainly a way of getting our best players all on to the pitch at the same time.

We clearly lack creative talent. There’s little point in putting in three or four attack-minded players when we get so little return. When you could at least batten down the hatches at the back.

And battening down the hatches is what we will have to do in the Algarve in September, against Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota etc.

5 Taking the knee

It will be interesting to see what UEFA do if ‘taking the knee’ is greeted by boos before the start of matches in Budapest, Bucharest, St Petersburg and Baku during the forthcoming Euros.

Ireland’s players were clearly booed during the gesture before this friendly in Budapest while the embarrassed home players pointed to the word ‘respect’ on the arms of their shirts.

It is just simply a fact of life that the Black Lives Matter campaign did not take off as strongly, or was even welcomed, in Eastern Europe as it did in the West.

Whatever, UEFA will not want its showpiece tournament to be the cause of any controversy – but controversy may well be coming its way.