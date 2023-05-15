Hull City defender Sean McLoughlin in line for Ireland call-up

Hull City defender Sean McLoughlin is a strong candidate for a first Irish call ahead of next week's training camp in England.

Stephen Kenny is starting preparations for the June qualifiers with a gathering in Bristol organised for the benefit of Championship and League One players who have reached the end of their season.

It's anticipated that McLoughlin (26) will get an opportunity to impress Kenny after a strong end to the season.

The former Cork City defender made 29 appearances across the campaign and enjoyed a long unbroken run after the World Cup break which continued through to the end of the Championship season.

A long term injury to Dara O'Shea has posed a problem for Kenny, while Seamus Coleman is also on the sidelines although there is no clarity on his return date.

Shane Duffy has barely played for Fulham but will still be with his club next week. Darragh Lenihan and Luke McNally are involved in the playoff semi finals with Middlesbrough and Coventry respectively so one of those will be ruled out as an option.

The Irish group will meet for four days next week before going their separate ways again until Monday June 5 when they travel to Turkey to start the build-up towards the crunch qualifier in Greece on Friday June 16.

McLoughlin has previously been on standby but the Cork native is in a strong position for this gathering because he is comfortable on the left side. O'Shea has been Kenny's first choice on the left of the back three.

Kenny is set to name his UK training squad later this week.