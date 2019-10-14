How things stand in the battle for Euro 2020 qualification

The Euro 2020 qualifying campaign is heading towards its conclusion, with places still up for grabs in next summer's tournament.

Here, Independent.ie takes a look how things stand for Ireland, Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales.

Republic of Ireland

Mick McCarthy's squad are top of Group D, level on points with Denmark and unbeaten so far from six matches with three wins.

Victory over Switzerland on Tuesday would ensure qualification, otherwise it will go down to their final game against Denmark next month. Given their own lowly spot in the Nations League rankings, McCarthy's men will want to make sure at the first possible opportunity.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Northern Ireland

Manager Michael O'Neill put on a brave face following the 3-1 defeat against Holland in Rotterdam, where Northern Ireland had taken the lead before suffering a late collapse.

Wins for top two Holland and Germany on Sunday left Northern Ireland three points behind in third, needing an unlikely maximum haul from games next month at home to the Dutch and away in Frankfurt to get out of Group C, while their poor Nations League ranking makes a play-off place unlikely.

England

Despite defeat to the Czech Republic, Gareth Southgate's side still top Group A and can qualify with victory over Bulgaria if third-placed Kosovo lose to Montenegro.

Four points from their remaining three games will ensure the Three Lions' place at Euro 2020, where Wembley will play host to both semi-finals and the final on July 12.

Victory over San Marino changed little for Steve Clarke and Scotland (Steve Welsh/PA)

Scotland

Steve Clarke's men now have no chance of a top-two finish in Group I after losing five of their eight matches so far.

However, Scotland do have the 'second chance' route via the play-offs, which came from winning their Nations League group.

The qualifying play-offs will take place in March 2020, with four places on offer for team who come through a semi-final and final, the seeding for the pairings based on performances from the Nations League. As the highest-ranked League C group winners, Scotland will host a semi-final.

Wales

Successive 1-1 draws with Slovakia and Croatia have left Ryan Giggs' side fourth in Group E, four points off second place with a match in hand.

Wins in their final two fixtures, away to Azerbaijan and then against Hungary in Cardiff, would lift Wales ahead of second-placed Hungary and would seal qualification unless Slovakia also win their final two games. They also look likely, though not certain, to have a play-off place available should they miss out.

Other qualifiers

Italy, Poland and Group I pair Belgium and Russia have already qualified, with several others able to follow suit in the remainder of this week's games.

Ukraine need only a point in Group B, while Portugal could qualify if they win and Serbia do not. Spain need only a draw with Sweden in Group F, with France and Turkey able to qualify from Group H.

Online Editors