How Steve Clarke built the Scotland side which took down Spain

As Hampden Park rocked to the Tartan Army’s celebration of Scotland’s second goal in the Euro 2024 qualifying victory over Spain on Tuesday night, the ranks of commentators, reporters and pundits reached for terms evoking passion, heart and fiery commitment.

Yet the bedlam prompted by the Scots’ performance was wrought by imposition of a much less glamorous commodity – efficiency.

Manager Steve Clarke has proved adept at combining disparate parts to yield a significantly greater return than they seem to offer at first sight, as a glance at Tuesday’s match statistics confirms.

Spain, 32 places higher in the Fifa rankings, had 68 per cent of possession and 50 attacks to Scotland’s 24. The visitors also completed 585 passes to the hosts’ 149, but the Scots’ yield from their more modest share equalled or exceeded that of the Spanish – nine goal attempts to eight, with three on target for each side.

The crucial difference, of course, was that Scotland converted two of theirs to post a first victory over Spain in 39 years, and move three points clear at the top of Group A.

Clarke succeeded Alex McLeish four years ago, when his first match was a Euro qualifier against Cyprus – a nervy 2-1 victory at Hampden.

The Cypriots were back in Glasgow on Saturday for their opener, and a comparison of the two Scotland squads revealed that no fewer than 20 players who had featured in 2019 were no longer in contention for the current group.

One link between the ties was that Scotland looked uneasy almost until the final whistle. On Saturday, however, the Cypriot defence was jemmied open by three substitutes – Lyndon Dykes, Ryan Christie and Scott McTominay, who struck twice.

McTominay had previously found the net only once in 37 appearances, having operated largely in central defence or deep in midfield, before being instructed by Clarke to express his more offensive qualities.

Having bagged a double in the 3-0 win at the weekend, he repeated the feat in the 2-0 triumph against Spain, in both cases surging from the middle of the park to finish a move erupting from Scotland’s left flank, first converting a cutback from Andy Robertson and then fastening on to a deflected cross from Kieran Tierney for his second.

The supply to McTominay emanated from another example of productive adjustment by Clarke, who has had to deal with the odd circumstance that his two most accomplished performers play in the same position.

The manager’s solution has been to field Tierney on the left of a back three, with Robertson effectively a wing-back on the same flank – and instructing the pair to overlap or cut infield of each other in support of their attacking colleagues.

At the other end of the pitch, too, Clarke’s pragmatism has been productive. With Craig Gordon absent because of injury, the manager named three uncapped goalkeepers and fielded Angus Gunn. The upshot is that Gunn’s two inaugural appearances have yielded clean sheets.

One other relationship has also proved vital – that between the supporters and players. Over the long years of failure to qualify for the finals of major tournaments, the Tartan Army became inured to what they called the “Aw Naw!” moments, when promising positions were undermined by stomach-churning errors.

Both of Scotland’s opening qualifiers have seen Hampden sold out and the crowd responded with noisy backing when their heroes looked weary or under pressure.

Perhaps the best measure of the change effected by Clarke was expressed by the fan who enquired of this correspondent outside Hampden: “When did it get so hard to lay hold of a Scotland ticket?”