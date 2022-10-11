‘How is this possible?’ – Vera Pauw hails Irish heroes after achieving World Cup dream

Ireland manager Vera Pauw paid tribute to her side after they made history in Hampden Park and qualified for a first World Cup.

Amber Barrett scored the all important goal that will be replayed for years to come. The Donegal woman came off the bench, ran onto Denise O’Sullivan’s excellent pass and coolly slotted into the bottom corner, as Ireland booked their place in Australia and New Zealand next summer.

"I can’t believe it, I just can’t believe it," said Pauw after the historic win.

"How is this possible? I want to say thank you to everyone who supported me through the difficult times. My heart is with the country. I wanted this so much for everybody. I am so proud and have no words. I can’t believe it.

“Preparation is everything. For Courtney [Brosnan] to save a penalty was not luck. We knew where it was going. We trained and were ready for every scenario. The way they executed it was not beautiful, but the game plan was successful. I can't believe it.

“It’s amazing. We were missing so many players with injury. They completely bought into the game plan and team. They gave themselves for the country. It’s not that we were the better team on the pitch, but we were the most effective team and wanted it more.

“Amber promised me ‘when I get on, I’ll make that goal.’ The first touch made it all. It was incredible the way she finished it. I am so proud. To me, Courtney Brosnan is the player of the game. She kept us in the game.”