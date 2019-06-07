How Ireland rated in dramatic Euro 2020 Group D draw with Denmark

Ireland are on their way home with a crucial point from their Euro 2020 Group D qualifier in Copenhagen. Here's how Mick McCarthy's men rated.

Darren Randolph: Coped comfortably with a few first half shots sent his way. No chance with the goal and Randolph continues to be one of Ireland's better internationals. 7

Seamus Coleman: Caught between minding his patch and trying to get forward, the skipper had one or two hairy moments, but the Killybegs man remains one of the stars of Irish football. 7

Shane Duffy: Solid as a rock at centre-half, making his clearances and there was one brilliant first half goal-saving tackle to match his point-winning strike in the second half. 8

Richard Keogh: Like Duffy, the Derby defender gives everything and gives nothing away. He'll be annoyed at being caught on his heels a bit for the Danish goal. 7

Enda Stevens: One of Ireland's best on the night. Stevens is now established on the left side of the Irish defence. Youssuf Poulsen gave him a bit more trouble in the second period, but Stevens stood up well. 8

Glenn Whelan: Shipped a couple of hefty first half knocks as he tried to deal with the Danish runners. But that didn't stop him from putting in a heck of a shift around the middle. Still going at the end. 7

Robbie Brady: The Burnley man always offered himself as on out-ball on the Irish right. Yet Robbie struggled to turn it all into something decent and it was no surprise when was called ashore after an hour. 6

Conor Hourihane: Always trying to get forward and confuse the home defenders with a late run. He has developed over the last couple of years into a solid international player. 7

Jeff Hendrick: Put in a shift of tackles and covering, but anything of an attacking vein never seemed to come off. Continued to cover the ground right to the end, especially when asked to go back and help Whelan. 7

James McClean: Struggled to get into the game, not showing for passes and finding it hard to get on the ball. And yet he had two glorious goal chances, one of which was a chance to win the game. 6

David McGoldrick: Worked his socks off as a lone attacker, but too often his touch was not good enough as he laboured alone. But McGoldrick is now a regular in McCarthy's plans. 8

