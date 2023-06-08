‘Hopefully, that World Cup buzz will be created’ – Katie McCabe hyped to see Irish fans at Tallaght warm-ups

Ireland captain Katie McCabe insists her side aren’t travelling to next month’s World Cup to make up the numbers and hopes their first major tournament can help inspire the next generation of Irish women’s footballers.

After the historic play-off win against Scotland last October, Ireland’s final preparations kick off this month with manager Vera Pauw announcing her training camp squad tomorrow before confirming her final 23-player World Cup squad on June 29.

With a pair of sold-out friendlies against Zambia and France at Tallaght Stadium lined up before the team departs for Brisbane, McCabe has been enjoying some downtime following the conclusion of Arsenal’s Women’s Super League campaign last month.

Fresh from being named in this year’s Champions League Team of the Season, the Kilnamanagh native admits the prospect of competing at next month’s World Cup has been a lifelong dream for her and her Irish team-mates.

Interview with Ireland Captain Katie McCabe

“We will be going there to compete. We don’t just want to be happy to be there,” McCabe told the Irish Independent, speaking on behalf of PepsiMax, after becoming their latest brand ambassador.

“We know have a really tough group with some top opposition. The Olympic champions (Canada), the host nation (Australia) and Nigeria, who are fantastic as well. We’ll be taking each game as it comes, but we’ll definitely be looking to compete at a maximum and get as far as we can.

“It’s going to be a dream come true for us all. It’s something we all dreamed about as kids, watching the men play in World Cups, buying the jerseys, playing on the streets and the tri-colours hanging out of the windows of houses.

“As a team, to be there walking out on a world stage in front of all those people, it just shows how far we have come to get there. It’s important that we leave the next generation looking up to us and inspire the girls back in Ireland, to make them dream of becoming professional footballers as well. When the whistle blows (against Australia on July 20), it’s game on.”

Pauw’s side face Zambia (June 22) and France (July 6) in their first home fixtures since securing a crucial 1-0 win over Finland in qualifying last September.

Arsenal star McCabe is relishing returning to Tallaght Stadium and admits the reality of the impending World Cup will hit once final preparations get underway this month.

“They are two great games to test us and it’ll be great to pack out the stadium,” said McCabe.

“I’m hoping the fans come and see us. I know there have been season tickets sold. We’re just excited to be playing in front of our home fans again before we depart for Australia.

“I think when I get home and land in Dublin and get that feeling, hopefully, that World Cup buzz will be created around the country, and when I’m back training with the girls, it will maybe feel a bit more real. You just get into Ireland mode when you meet up with the girls.”

Last April, Ireland took on world champions, the United States, and although both friendlies ended in defeat, McCabe said: “To get two games against the best team in the world, it was a real good test for us to show the levels we need to get, to and how far we are away from that.”

Recent recruits, defender Aoife Mannion and midfielder Sinéad Farrelly, started in the first clash in Texas and McCabe feels the new faces have added further competition for places in Pauw’s squad ahead of Australia.

“No matter who it is, if you want to come in and compete for a place, you have to give 100pc. The girls have done that. Aoife has, but there are plenty of others who have come in and gotten their debuts over the last year or two. It only increases the pool of players for Vera to select from and makes everyone perform.”

McCabe was also awarded the WSL Goal of the Season yesterday for her stunning strike against Manchester City last April and hopes the Gunners can raise their levels again next term after a third-place WSL finish and Champions League semi-final defeat this season.

“I don’t think you can get those types of accolades without the rest of your team-mates,” said McCabe, who signed for the north London club from Shelbourne in 2015.

“We have done massive things throughout the season, ultimately we’re competing for trophies. We have done that with (winning) the Conti Cup, and we have shown we can get far in European competitions.

“Next season, it’s all about building on that again and making sure we’re reaching another level.”