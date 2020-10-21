"We'll see if it makes sense after the event"

With a smile, Ireland assistant manager Keith Andrews concluded a brief Virgin Media Sport chat about the announcement of a friendly with England by diplomatically hedging his bets.

At another time, the confirmation of a Wembley showdown would have prompted an overwhelmingly positive response but this is basically a Covid solution to a Covid problem. And the jury is out on the strategy.

There's no cash bonanza for the FAI from this game. The only financial benefit is that will be cheaper than the proposed jaunt to Sarajevo; the English FA are helping with aspects of identifying a base too.

Logistical motivations primarily lie behind the decision, although Stephen Kenny has stressed that the team and staff will relish the football challenge.

England had a free night after New Zealand decided fulfilling their scheduled visit was unwise, while the prospect of a trip to Bosnia really didn't appeal to the FAI off the back of the travel issues they suffered in the October window. Bosnia also weren't mad on the idea of a consolation clash with their fellow playoff losers, and favoured a meeting with Iran.

With Ireland's November window consisting of an away date in Wales followed by the visit of Bulgaria to Dublin, the appeal of a friendly that removes the need for a long haul flight and allows a team primarily based in the UK to stay there until coming home for Bulgaria is obvious. It takes a lot of the worst case scenario Covid permutations out of the equation.

Instead, there is a football risk attached to it with December's World Cup draw in mind, a point acknowledged by the Irish management. As it stands, Kenny's side are just about clinging onto second seed status but the outcomes of their November triple header will determine if they stay there. The FIFA ranking system is a complicated beast with the weighting of points affected by the importance of the game and the quality of the opponent.

Some nations have played this system cleverly over the years. Wales were partial to skipping the odd friendly to protect their position, and Switzerland managed it carefully too.

It's trickier to do that now given that the centralised European TV deal stipulates a certain number of friendly encounters to go with UEFA Nations League dates. The England match is replacing the Bosnia game in the FAI's contractual commitments but it's clearly a much stiffer task.

"The decision wasn't taken lightly because of the circumstances with seedings and points available but the challenge to play England, first and foremost, captures the imagination," said Andrews.

Ireland are the 20th ranked European nation at the moment, just ahead of Slovakia, Iceland and Northern Ireland with Norway and Romania in punching distance too. Their respective endeavours in November will shape the ranking picture but the system takes into consideration that Ireland would be anticipated to lose to a top tier side such as England.

Indeed, losing to Bosnia could be more damaging, and the FAI were fearful that clubs would be opposed to releasing players for that trip. The squad would also have a faced a trip back through the night a few days before Cardiff, whereas this will facilitate a smoother preparation.

On balance, it just about makes sense, given that the FAI were only in a position to be flexible because England were at a loose end.

Finding a winnable game would have been preferable, but pretty much every other European nation has a plan in place already.

For a manager seeking momentum, it's a serious test. Kenny is in need of a win and a goal and an on-song England have the ability to make life very difficult. They brushed aside the Welsh team that is topping Ireland's UEFA Nations League group.

Granted, the Dubliner doesn't approach things with the glass half empty mindset and the possible presence of Jack Grealish and Declan Rice may add spice to proceedings although a closed door game will be a severely diluted version of the real thing.

A stirring Wembley show could have a galvanising impact too, but the bottom line is that results in the competitive games with Wales and Bulgaria will likely have a greater say in World Cup seeding and the overall perception of the window. The hope is that England functions as helpful preparation - not a demoralising distraction.