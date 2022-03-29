Homework paying off as Keith Andrews hails resurgence

At an earlier time in Stephen Kenny’s management of Ireland, the decision to send Keith Andrews out for an eve-of-game press conference might have been spun into a storm. And the use of the word might is veering on the conservative side.

But with no controversy or crisis following Kenny heading into tonight’s game with Lithuania, it was deemed a good opportunity to put a different voice out there. This was Andrews first open press conference since becoming Ireland assistant with sporadic broadcast interviews the only time we’ve heard his perspective.

Inevitably, that meant the subject matter was broad rather than concentrated on specific match related queries. Aside from praise for the growing maturity of Troy Parrott, who is a contender to feature tonight although Will Keane is more likely to start in the front three, Andrews spoke about the overall Kenny era.

He went back to the start, and a four-hour meeting with Kenny just after his appointment as U-21 manager. They had never met before, but it led to a job offer. “We struck up a good relationship pretty much straight away in terms of our values in football and in Irish football in particular,” he explained.

It’s a rapport that survived choppy patches. Andrews conceded that backroom staff turnover has posed challenges. John Eustace is in situ this week, having taken the role previously filled by Damien Duff and Anthony Barry. Alan Kelly was a part of the original ticket. Original chief scout Ruaidhrí Higgins was replaced by Stephen Rice.

“For me personally, it's not ideal, you build up working relationships with people, and then you have the personal relationships as well,” said Andrews, presumably with an indirect reference to former team-mate Duff. “And it’s obviously initially a disappointment when people leave but football being football, you have to move on quite quickly."

Eustace has, by all accounts, hit the ground running. Andrews laughed off a comment on whether he ever felt his own contribution was overlooked. “The way Stephen works is collaborative,” he stressed. “He wants staff to slot in straight away but it’s been consistent in terms of Stephen and myself.”

The 41-year-old said he had given up all other media duties because he wanted to commit himself fully to the Irish role. As a pundit, he had been critical of Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane’s Ireland, and succeeded in getting under their skin. He said O’Neill’s style of management was outdated, and felt his backroom didn’t complement him. His bottom-line perspective was that players needed more tactical guidance.

Keane took umbrage to that, but Andrews made reference to how the respective regimes perhaps had slightly different perspectives as regards preparation. He wasn’t quizzed on his knowledge of this evening’s opponents, but the media invited into the analysis room by Kenny earlier this month spotted that the starting line-up and formation from every Lithuania game in 2021 were lined up side by side on tactics boards hung up on the wall.

The challenge is judging how to impart the information to the players without overdoing it. On the flip side of that, Andrews says that feedback to the squad has to be delivered in the right way too. Hammering individuals you may not see for a few months risks leaving a stench.

"At club level, the next conversation is two days later, that’s a difference,” he says. “We constantly want to take steps forward as a group. They’ve got to be receptive to constructive criticism whether that’s in a group format or one to one.

“We bring them in to show certain clips on where they need to be better on certain areas. Stephen deals with that really well.

“We’ve said to the players that we’re lucky in that we know they’ll do the basics, like the hard running. We just need to channel that in the right way.”

Andrews respects how Kenny responded to the scrutiny that has come his way at the lowest points in his reign. While the post-mortems did lead to ‘tweaks’ around tactics and personnel, his fundamental beliefs remained consistent.

"It would be very, very easy as the manager to maybe take a step back, to sacrifice, maybe, some of your values, your principles for a short-term view, but he stood by it and obviously I was in full support of that,” he continued.

"They were tough times, there's no doubt about it. Football being football, it's always results-dependent and you're always beholden to the powers that be. It's not development football, we're in big boys' football here, that's the nature of the business that ultimately if results didn't come, then decisions have to be made.”

The FAI agreed with the management view that things were on the right track and the mood has steadily improved. There may only be 30,000 in the ground tonight compared to 48,000 on Saturday but there’s an enthusiasm around this type of game which wasn’t always around when Andrews was playing in a more successful team.

Kenny’s appointment polarised opinions, and it’s unclear if an upturn in fortunes has succeeded in changing the perspective of his most vocal critics. Andrews is asked whether he felt there was a certain snobbery towards Kenny because of his League of Ireland background.

"That’s probably fair,” he says. "I think there’s snobbery in football full stop if I’m being honest. When I played at a Premier League club they wouldn’t watch a League One game, some players. That’s true of football, it’s not just in Ireland. I think that would have been the obvious one initially taking over.”

The idea that senior players would turn their nose up at Kenny was always nonsensical given their respective backgrounds, but Andrews acknowledged that a dressing-room will always ‘suss out’ a fresh face and the getting to know you process was complicated by Covid restrictions. It’s a happier camp now, although with a settled structure, the next test is managing the morale of players who aren’t seeing enough minutes and want a piece of the good vibes, starting tonight.

As problems go, it’s one of the better ones.

****

STAT ATTACK

- This is the first ever international friendly between Ireland and Lithuania and the fifth meeting between the teams. The previous four all came in competitive World Cup qualifiers in the 1990s. Jack Charlton's team won home and away en route to 1994 in America. However, Mick McCarthy's side slipped up in a scoreless draw in Dublin in 1997 before winning in Vilnius a month later.

- Lithuania are ranked 137 in the world and have never qualified for a major tournament. Their best ever campaign was the aforementioned battle to make 1998 in France as they won five out of their ten matches and finished in third spot, just a point behind Ireland who went onto face Belgium in a playoff. In recent years, they've struggled. Last year, they lost seven out of eight World Cup qualifiers with a home success over Bulgaria the exception. All of their away trips across the year - either competitive or friendlies - ended in defeat

- Visiting coach Valdas Ivanauskas is a name that should ring a bell to Scottish football fans. He was a decent player, becoming the first Lithuanian to line out in the Bundesliga, and he was also good enough to win five caps for the Soviet Union before the break up. As a coach, he landed into the UK in 2005 when Hearts were under Lithuanian ownership and he eventually became their first overseas born boss. He won a Scottish Cup as interim but it didn't go as well when he took over on a full-time basis and he eventually departed in 2007 after previously taking a break for the sake of his health

REFEREE

Bram Van Driessche (Belgium)

The 36-year-old is experienced in his homeland, but isn't a well known face on the international stage and that effectively reflects the status of this fixture as it's effectively a step up the ladder. Van Driessche has presided over one Europa Conference League group game this year and also travelled for qualifying games in that competition and U-19 and U-21 international matches.

HEAD TO HEAD

Will Keane v Benas Satkus

The indications are that Wigan striker Keane is in line for a prominent showing in this match and this means he's likely to come into contact with Satkus, a 20-year-old based in Germany who the guests appear to be trying to mould into a regular. He plays for Nurnberg's second team. Keane will fancy his chances of posing issues for the Lithuanian rearguard.

LAST MEETING

September 10, 1997: Vilnius

World Cup Qualifier

Lithuania 1 Ireland 2

Lithuania: Stauce, Kancelskis, Preiksaitis (Jankauskas 46), Skerla, Tereskinas (Slekys 76), Vainoras, Ziukas, Zutautas, Mikalajunas (Zvingilas 46), Narbekovas, Ivanauskas

Goal: Ziukas 51

Ireland: Given, Kelly, Cunningham, Harte, Irwin, Staunton, Keane, McAteer (Babb 83), McLoughlin, Cascarino, Connolly (Breen 90)

Goals: Cascarino 17, 72