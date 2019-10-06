His sense of decency, how he connects with players and his Ireland second coming - Paul Kimmage meets Mick McCarthy

Byrne has spent his career in the shadows of the team and it was a big moment in his life, and for those closest to him, when he finally got the call. Had he got the nod from Mick McCarthy early in the week, Molloy wondered, or spent the night on the bench clicking his heels?

"No, he told me . . . it might have been the day before the game. We did a team shape, and I wasn't in the shape, and he pulled me and said: 'Look, you're going to be involved tomorrow, and not just for two minutes, you're going to play a good part, so if you want to tell your family to come, get on the phone and tell them."

It's this innate sense of decency that has always set McCarthy apart and earned the respect of his players.

Here's Stephen Elliott with Garry Doyle in The Examiner recently: "Mick was the main reason I signed for Sunderland in 2004. I had other offers. Celtic were interested. I had a meeting with Martin O'Neill. But as soon as I spoke to Mick, I knew, personality wise, that he was for me. The first thing I'd say about Mick is he's a very good manager but he's a very good person too. You like him. You give 100 per cent. You want to make him proud of you. He is superb at getting dressing room togetherness - he wants fellas who have a point to prove. You see he's doing precisely that with Ireland now, too. Gelling lads, trusting them, making them trust him. If you do well, you'll stay in the team. That goes a long way with players."

Almost 30 years have passed since I interviewed McCarthy for the first time and he was on a short break in Portugal 10 days ago when we sat down to talk about his return to the Ireland helm. The carrot was a piece I'd sent him about the Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp: "I need to talk to you about this guy."

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy shouts instructions during his previous spell in charge. Photo: Sportsfile

1 The French Connection

My Borussia Dortmund team were playing Bayern Munich. It was a huge match in the league. We hadn't won in Munich in something like 20 years. I take a lot of inspiration from movies, so whenever I needed to motivate the boys I would always think of Rocky Balboa. In my opinion, they should show 'Rocky' 1, 2, 3, and 4 in public schools all across the world. It should be like learning the alphabet. If you watch those movies and you don't want to climb to the top of the mountain, then I think there is something wrong with you.

So the night before we played Bayern, I gathered all my players at the hotel for our team talk. The boys were all sitting down. All the lights were off. I told them the truth of the situation: "The last time Dortmund won in Munich, most of you were still in your Pampers."

Then I started playing some scenes from 'Rocky IV' on the video screen. The one with Ivan Drago. A classic in my opinion. Drago is running on the treadmill, and he's hooked up to the big computer monitors and the scientists are studying him. Remember that? I told the boys. "You see? Bayern Munich is Ivan Drago. The best of everything! The best technology, The best machines! He's unstoppable!"

Then you see Rocky training in Siberia in his little log cabin. He's chopping down pine trees and carrying logs through the snow and running up to the top of the mountain. And I told the boys, "You see? That's us. We are Rocky. We are smaller, yes. But we have the passion! We have the heart of a champion. We can do the impossible!!!"

I was going on and on, and then at some point, I look out to all my boys to see their reaction. I was expecting them to be standing up on their chairs, ready to go run up a mountain in Siberia, going absolutely crazy. But everyone is just sitting there, staring at me with dead eyes.

They're looking at me like, 'What in the world is this crazy man talking about?' So then I realised, 'Wait, when did Rocky IV come out, 1980-something?' When were these guys born?' Finally, I said, "Wait a minute, boys. Please raise your hand if you know who is Rocky Balboa?" Only two hands went up."

Jurgen Klopp

'The Players Tribune'

Paul Kimmage: Let's start with Rocky Balboa and that piece by Jurgen Klopp, because I'm sure there's a lot you identify with. You've used the word 'normal' to describe him?

Mick McCarthy: Yeah, you can sense it from how he deals with the press. He's straightforward. He doesn't try to hide or mask anything. If they've not played well, they've not played well; if they've lost, they've lost. And you can see how much joy he gets from winning.

PK: Sure.

MM: I think the thing that comes through all the time - and it's obvious from reading that article - is that he cares about people. He interacts with his players and will give them a hug win, lose or draw. And I like that.

PK: He's a bit younger than you.

MM: Yeah.

PK: But I presume you've watched those Rocky films too?

MM: Yeah.

PK: Do you draw the same inspiration from them?

MM: Well, I haven't done that team talk but I can just imagine the blank faces. It's tricky when you use stuff like that, what might be inspirational to you, might not register with them. Somebody asked me at a press conference recently would I be showing the lads clips of Jason McAteer's goal (against Holland in 2001). I said, "No!" Because if someone had tried that when I was playing I'd have said: "Yeah, great goal, but it's not doing owt for me today."

PK: Laughs.

MM: So I laughed when I read that from Klopp, because I've heard of so many team talks when managers have tried that and it's just gone flat.

PK: I guess the question is really about connection. In '96, when you took over at Ireland for the first time, you had played with most of the team. It's different now. These kids weren't born when you were Rocky! They don't remember you as the great player or captain.

MM: No, but they have all seen or played against my teams at Sunderland, Wolves or Ipswich. And I'm not sure it helps that I played for Ireland. I mean Glenn Whelan is what . . . 35? So I was 25 when he was born, and he was five when I played in the World Cup, so I doubt if he'd remember me. And most of the others were just twinkles in their parents' eyes.

PK: So how do you connect? How do you build team spirit? There's no trip to the cinema anymore?

MM: No, we don't do that now. Jack (Charlton) started it, and I followed on because I enjoyed it, but some hated it. Some didn't want to go. They've all got laptops and phones with Netflix and Amazon Prime and can access their own stuff now.

PK: But that's not a collective thing.

MM: You get the collective on the training ground, that gets them bonded. They all want to train. They all want to play in the team. They're all being minded on and off the pitch - it's like a family (laughs). We have a room upstairs (in the team hotel) and I'll go up and there'll be seven or eight of them poking fun and having a laugh; a few more will be sat with the security lads; others will be playing video games. So they interact. They're not all sat in their rooms looking at phones. And I shake hands with them every day.

PK: How does that work?

MM: I had it (when I played) in France on my first morning at breakfast. I came down and there were loads sat around the table. I shook hands with the coach and somebody else and got all sorts of looks when I (ignored everyone else and) sat down. So the following morning I thought, 'Okay, here we go', and shook everybody's hand. And I felt a bit of wally because I'd never done it before.

PK: It felt unnatural to you?

MM: Yeah, not just the shaking hands but going all around the table . . .

"Good morning."

"Did you have a good sleep?"

That was alien to me. But I do it now with TC (his assistant, Terry Connor) and all the lads, and gradually they all buy into it. And it's nice. It's nice that you actually speak to them in the morning and there's nobody hiding away. You might have left one out the night before (in a game) but he has to say hello and look you in the eye.

PK: And that's making a connection?

MM: Yeah, of course it is. And it works with all of them - the staff as well. They all come in and shake hands. I used to hate it when people would just walk in and sit down. You'd be having breakfast and they'd walk past and say nothing. I remember Pat van Hauwe one morning when I was manager at Millwall - a great player but he could be a surly sod. "Morning Pat," I said, and he just walked straight past.

PK: (Laughs)

MM: So I pretended he was talking to me.

"Oh, morning gaffer. How are you doing?"

"Thanks for asking Pat, that's very kind of you."

And he got to the door and finally turned around: "Sorry about that. I don't know what I was thinking". (laughs)

PK: So it's basic manners? Treating people well?

MM: Yeah, and I see that with Klopp. I bet he's like that in the morning. I bet he doesn't go in and sit on his own. Now you would have to ask the players if they feel better about it, but I dare say they do - especially if it's the kids.

PK: You didn't take to their habit of kissing in France?

MM: Only the girls!

2 Noise

"I know some managers like the overview of being high up, but I couldn't sit down. I stand as close to the pitch as I can. There's a feeling you cannot get when you're in the stands. You can see who's blowing out of their arse. You pick up who's interested. You can hear who wants it the most. It's all information . . .

"You sense a crowd at your back and react to their link to the players. One feeds off the other. If they're on them you've got to try to do something about it. You can't just blank them if they are unhappy. Whether you do anything is your choice, isn't it? That's got to be better than being up there in the stands, with all the old ladies shouting. There's too much that can come into your mind and stop you concentrating."

Kenny Jackett (to Michael Calvin)

'Living on the Volcano'

PK: You said something interesting after the Swiss game recently about the noise when David McGoldrick scored, and it struck me that you've spent almost your entire life being surrounded by that noise.

MM: The noise when you score is awesome, especially important goals: Jason McAteer's against Holland (2001) . . . Robbie Keane's against Germany at the World Cup (2002) . . . Duffer (Shane Duffy) against Denmark recently and David McGoldrick's recently. You're standing there and it's just . . . electrifying. But equally, when you concede, it's the most demoralising, irksome, annoying, raging feeling in the world.

PK: How difficult is it to think and analyse in that environment?

MM: You'll hear someone shouting at you sometimes but you're concentrating so hard that it doesn't really bother you. Sometimes you're getting bashed and you're trying to work it out. 'What's going on?' And there are days, equally, when we're bashing them and the other fellah (manager) is the same. But you're constantly thinking about it. It's 90 minutes of total concentration on the game.

PK: Sounds draining.

MM: It is. I'm knackered after games. There was a study done, I think by the LMA (League Managers' Association), that we should cool down afterwards like the players. I ache after games - probably because I'm older. But it is draining.

PK: Is that a skill that's acquired? The ability to blank out the crowd?

MM: (laughs) I don't always blank it out.

PK: I'm reminded of the play-off against Belgium in '97 and something you said about the song they played on the PA that night?

MM: "We are the Champions."

PK: Yeah, see that registered - that you would remember that moment.

MM: I remember the defeats more than the wins and that one will live with me for a long time . . . all that gold tickertape coming down.

PK: Any others?

MM: Macedonia. We had a shirt made about that one (a yellow jersey given to the worst player at training) but I'm not sure we can do that now with HR. You can't tell someone he was the worst player on the pitch.

PK: You can't?

MM: Well, there are all these (procedures) now.

PK: Really?

MM: I accept that you can't say stuff like that to kids but I work with men, not kids . . . not that I've ever been one for screaming and shouting, people get me completely wrong on that. I can count on one hand when I've really lost the plot in the dressing room . . . well, maybe two hands.

PK: Go on.

MM: I'm at Wolves. We're playing Bolton away (February 2, 2011) and we're both in the bottom six. It's 0-0, there's 92 minutes gone, and we've won a touch. Karl Henry picks up the ball and throws it quickly. Why? The game is dead. It's knocked down to Ronald Zubar who turns around and rolls a back pass to the 'keeper that (Daniel) Sturridge runs in on and scores. We lose one-nil. I could have killed somebody that night.

PK: Keep going.

MM: Well, Macedonia obviously, and the game at Norwich last year when I was at Ipswich. We score what should be the winner (88th minute) and I'm thinking: 'Get it into the corner . . . Boot it over the stand . . . don't let them out!' Because that's me. Pragmatic Mick. Win the game. But oh, no, no, no, no, no, one-nil doesn't win games apparently. It has to be two-nil. So instead of running it into the channel, we try to score and concede a goal (94th minute) and it's a draw. Phhhhhhhh!

PK: (laughs) Even now, a year later, I can sense the rage and frustration. How the fuck do you keep doing that?

MM: (laughs) Because I love it. I'm alive when I go into the (Ireland) camp at Castleknock. I'm wired. Buzzing. It's brilliant. And the games and being on the sideline. I still care as much, and it still hurts as much, but I get my head around it a bit better now.

PK: Go back to the noise. There seemed to be a lot of it last year during your final season at Ipswich. This is from a report on the BBC website: "Mick McCarthy brought a six-year tenure at Ipswich Town to a dramatic end announcing 'I'm out of here' after a 1-0 win over Barnsley on Tuesday. The 59-year-old was due to leave the Championship club at the end of the season, but departed four games early."

MM: Well, I'd been getting 'Mick McCarthy's football is shite' and 'You're destroying our club' thrown at me for at least 12 months prior to that, but I wasn't going anywhere. I wasn't walking out of my job, no chance. I think you know me better than that.

PK: Sure.

MM: Three days before the Barnsley game we lost 1-0 at Brentford, and a policewoman came into the manager's office: "Mister McCarthy, would you mind going out a different entrance? There are fans outside waiting to throw bottles at you." I said: "No, I won't. I'm going out the front entrance. They can throw them."

PK: (Laughs)

MM: She said, "Yes, but we might get hit by the bottles as well." I said: "Well, that's unfair" - she was a tiny little woman - "it's nothing to do with you." So I went out through the back and two of my pals drove the car around. I had only two months on my contract left so I phoned Marcus (Evans, the Ipswich owner) and said: "It's kind of untenable when they're waiting to throw bottles at me. I'll do the Barnsley game and go."

PK: This is a quote I found interesting, "I said I would see the season out but it's been a new experience and not one I've been enjoying."

MM: Well, it's not when they're waiting to throw bottles at you. When we won it was fine; when we didn't I was booed. A year before, I'd walked around the pitch to applaud the fans (at the end of the season) and was booed all the way around (laughs). Dogs abuse. But I came back. I wasn't walking out, no chance.

PK: Why?

MM: I had a 12-month contract and I wasn't going to be hounded out. I loved doing the job. I loved the lads. I loved the club, I loved the staff. We had the 20th budget (in the Championship) and had done a really good job for five years. I used to fight with TC about it: "Look, it's his (Evans) money. If he doesn't want to spend it, he doesn't want to spend it." Nobody was going to come into my house and say: "Your garden's a kip, spend some money on it," or "Your car's not up to much - get a new one." This was the same. It was his dosh, and my job to do the best with what he gave me.

PK: And you're doing it pretty well (Ipswich finished 12th that season) but you're getting noise from the crowd.

MM: Well, look, they probably wanted to see something different . . . (players) fanning out and sexy football - and they've got that, haven't they? (The team were relegated the following season and are playing in League One).

PK: You win that final game against Barnsley on April 10. How long before you start getting 'crabby' and you're missing it?

MM: It wasn't so bad at first. There were only four games left until the close season so that summer didn't bother me too much.

PK: Until you've, in your own words, 'jet-washed the jet washer'?

MM: (laughs) Yeah, I remember someone saying that to me once about when you've had the skip in and cleaned everything out. I wanted a job. I wanted to get straight back into it and thought, as managers do, that something would come up in the summer. But there wasn't much and ones that did went like that (clicks fingers)! There was a lot of talk about me going back to Sunderland . . .

PK: That's a great story.

MM: It was nuts.

PK: Go on.

MM: Dave Bowman, my chief scout and a brilliant guy, had leased a car up there for two years - a BMW 420 diesel. I thought: 'Well, I haven't got a car now so I'll buy that off him,' and went up one Monday.

PK: What date are we talking about?

MM: It was the day after Chris Coleman (the Sunderland manager) was sacked (Monday, April 30). It's the mid-morning train and there's nobody on it but a cleaner who gives me look and turns back:

"Mick McCarthy?"

"Yeah."

"You're going for the Sunderland job, aren't you?"

"No, I'm not. I'm actually going to pick a car up."

"I don't believe you."

"Well you can believe what you like."

So he goes off and comes back a bit later: "I've had a hundred quid on you at 5 to 1," he says.

I said: "Well, good luck with that one."

PK: (Laughs)

MM: So I go to the garage and pick up the car and meet Dave for lunch in a pub that's a Sunderland hotbed.

"Ahh, you're coming back?"

"Honestly, I'm not."

…And it was everywhere that I was getting the Sunderland job. Then the season started and I thought something would happen in the September (international) break. Nothing. Or something would happen in the October break. Nothing - well, there were offers from two or three lower-league clubs but I thought, 'No, I think my place is at least in the Championship.'

PK: And as much as you love it you weren't going lower?

MM: No . . . but that's another thing that's changed. How do you get jobs? There are so many foreign owners and chairmen now. So I spoke to Jamie Moralee, who has done very well as an agent and used to play for me at Millwall, to see if he could help. Because agents definitely get people jobs.

PK: But not the Ireland job. That was unexpected?

MM: It was. Martin (O'Neill) was under contract and irrespective of the Nations League results it was expected that he was going to stay.

PK: How did it happen?

MM: Bizarrely enough, I was driving up to Sunderland to see Dave and was just going through the Dartford tunnel when it was said on the radio: "Martin O'Neill has left the Republic of Ireland job." I went into the tunnel and of course everything goes off, and when I get out the other side there's about 20 messages on the phone. Ruud Dokter (the FAI High Performance Director) asked if I'd be interested in having a chat and I said, "Yeah, I certainly would."

3 The Contract

Compared to those tragedies, it's crass to overplay Mick McCarthy's personal war with his captain, and yet there is almost a duty to explain why 2002 was such a long bitter summer. Books were written, newspaper columns filled, talk shows adding to the noise. And all this time, McCarthy endured the consequences and reached out to the future, only to discover that as soon as he took his first steps in that distant direction, it was clear he wasn't going to escape the past.

You could sense it this night, October 16, 2002 - an evening when Switzerland did a number on Ireland, winning 2-1, igniting a spark in the crowd, whose increasingly loud jeering provided the FAI and McCarthy with an impromptu opinion poll on how their constituents were feeling.

By the final whistle, as the rebellious chants of 'Keano' roared down from the terraces, the Ireland manager stood alone, just his thoughts for company, before he walked onto the pitch to shake each of his players by the hand.

Garry Doyle,

'Irish Examiner' September 5 2019

PK: When you left after the Swiss game in 2002, did you ever envisage coming back?

MM: No, you never think you're coming back.

PK: When does that change? When did you start thinking about it again?

MM: I can't remember, I mean 17 years have gone by and it wouldn't have been during my time at Sunderland or Wolves. I guess sometime after that.

PK: So Ruud Dokter calls and asks if you're interested?

MM: Yeah.

PK: Do you bounce it off anyone?

MM: I spoke to Fiona but I didn't bounce it. I said, "Look, I've had a call. I'm going to meet Ruud and John (Delaney)," knowing full well that I was going to take it.

PK: Why?

MM: I've had my best times in football playing for and managing Ireland. Why wouldn't I go back? And it's not about the way I left the last time because that was just . . . it had to happen. I should have gone after Japan . . . But I loved the job and it's been the same this time. I've had unbelievable goodwill and support from people.

PK: When you say you should have gone? That's hindsight?

MM: Yeah, it is. At the time I thought: 'We've come through what we've come through and had a great World Cup. I've a really good team. I'm not leaving now.' And nobody ever suggested to me that I should. But I also knew that the drip, drip, drip of . . .

PK: Keane?

MM: Congratulations. You've won the award.

PK: (laughs) For mentioning the unmentionable?

MM: Yeah, you're 'Dick of the Day."

PK: Well, you can't really avoid him, can you? I mean from the moment he announced he might come back with the proviso that it wouldn't be with you, that was pretty much it.

MM: You're dead right. And we both felt the same way.

PK: (Laughs)

MM: So there was that drip, drip, drip and it was there all the time. And still is! Seventeen years on that tap is still dripping (laughs)! So it was naïve of me, no, not naïve, because I knew it would continue, but I also knew that if we had good results it would keep it at bay. But we didn't, we got beat by Russia and lost to Switzerland.

PK: What about the noise that night when they started cheering his name? Was that the hardest part? The hardest moment in your career?

MM: That hurt, definitely, that sense of rejection. We had come from the Phoenix Park where there was, I dunno, half-a-million people or whatever number they gave us (for the homecoming). And for that to turn around so quickly was . . . yeah, it hurt. But I also understand that that's football and the nature of the business - you go from hero to zero and God to dog in a click. I had two or three years left on my contract and to be fair, they (the FAI) weren't trying to get shut of me, but it was affecting the players, the crowd, everything. And I just thought: 'No, it's time to go.'

PK: Sure.

MM: And it overshadowed everything. The 2002 World Cup never gets as much credit as '90 or '88 or '94 and sometimes hardly gets a mention! It's almost like the football we played has been wiped out. So going to Sunderland and winning the league and getting to the Premier League was great for me because there was a suggestion - not from many - that it (Saipan) would ruin my career.

PK: Go back to the call from Ruud. How was the deal done?

MM: It happened pretty quick. I arranged to meet them in London about three days later.

PK: And it was done there and then?

MM: Yeah.

PK: Was Stephen Kenny on the table?

MM: Yes. I'm not going to go into the detail but that was agreed there and then.

PK: He thinks you might have met once when he was manager at Bohemians?

MM: I don't remember.

PK: So the first time was after the press conference in November?

MM: Yeah.

PK: He said the setting was a bit formal.

MM: Yeah, it was a bit awkward. I didn't know Stephen. What were we going to say? We're not going to instantly connect. We stood at a bar and had a few pints with TC and Robbie (Keane) and it was all pretty cordial. I remember phoning him early on about players - in fact he phoned me and I rang him back - and it was (mimics a wary tone): "Hello?" I said, "Have you not got my number on your phone!"

PK: (laughs) He does that.

MM: Yeah, he did it again the last time (laughs), but I've gradually got to know him and built a relationship, and I really like him. He's different to me and I'm different to him but I think we're both decent fellahs. And he's done great with the team. He's got them playing really well and I'm delighted for him. Everyone seems to think it's an illogical union but if it works out the way it could it will be fabulous.

PK: Everyone does see it as illogical. Does it irritate you that it keeps being raised?

MM: Well, that's the irony isn't it? Because if we had bad results they would be crying for Stephen now but we've had good results, so they're trying to find some reason I would stay: "What if we win the Euros?" Listen, I want to fly to the moon but it's not going to happen so let's just clear that up. We haven't even qualified yet. We've got the three hardest games to come, so please God we qualify and have a great time, and I can walk away saying, 'Crack on Stephen' (laughs). That's the contract and I'm not going to renege on it.

PK: Taff (Ian Evans) was your assistant the last time around and played a pivotal role in your development as a manager. He was with you at Sunderland?

MM: Yeah, and at Wolves.

PK: When did Terry Connor come on board?

MM: We were sat having lunch or something one day - talking about the kind of stuff we're talking about now. I said: "Taff, what would you do if it all finished tomorrow?"

"I'd probably go and sell deckchairs down the beach."

"Would you?"

"Yeah."

I said: "I'd have one of the lanes on the Dartford tunnel and just sit there taking the money."

And that was it, we were just sitting there taking the piss, and then a few days later, he said: "You know that conversation we were having the other day? I've had enough. I'm going to jack it in." He had been away most of his life and just wanted to be at home

PK: How old was he?

MM: It was 11 years ago, so he would have been 56/57? He wasn't old.

PK: But now you've got to replace him?

MM: Yeah. TC was at Wolves when we joined. He had been the first team coach and the reserve team coach and I'd seen him work on the training ground. The transition was seamless. They're different people, completely different, but equally as good with players and knowledge of the game. I can't see the join.

PK: How has he found Ireland?

MM: Well, he's gone to a couple of games this week while I'm here (Portugal). He's watched Troy Parrott, Aaron Connolly, and he loves it, but I think he'd like to do more coaching and to be on the grass a bit more.

PK: It's his first time to work with a national team?

MM: Yeah, and I was the same when it was my first time, but he's settled down and enjoying it. We were in Meath recently for the football festival and he really appreciated the goodwill shown and how people have welcomed him.

PK: How did Robbie Keane - or the cheeky bollix as you've referred to him - come on board?

MM: There was a reunion last year for the '88 team. He said: "If you get the job again will you consider me as an assistant?" I don't know what prompted it, maybe there was speculation (about O'Neill) at the time, but I said, "Yeah, I will."

PK: How did that casual conversation become real?

MM: Well, I was asked about my staff and said I'd like Robbie to be involved.

PK: This was the meeting with Dokter and Delaney?

MM: Yeah, and they were keen for that as well. And I was going to say that it doesn't get me any kudos but that's not true. We were going to watch Bristol City play Bolton, and normally I'll get caught for autographs when I'm walking into the ground, but not when Robbie is behind me.

"Robbie!"

"Robbie!"

So I just breezed in and said "See you lad" to the superstar.

PK: (Laughs)

MM: I really like and appreciate what he does for us. He loves his football and he's knowledgeable on it, and has a connection with the players. He's been really professional about it - which I expected - and I like that he gives an opinion as well.

PK: What about the rest of the staff? You hadn't a goalkeeping coach?

MM: Well, Kells (Alan Kelly) had done it before and he's top, top class. He was second goalkeeper (to Shay Given) for such a long time and you've got to be really selfless to do that, to keep training with (the number 1) making sure he's at his best, knowing you'll only play if he's injured. He's absolutely top drawer.

PK: And one of the few 'survivors' from Saipan.

MM: (laughs) You've won the award again.

PK: Okay, moving quickly on, you're top of the group with three games left and in a great position.

MM: (laughs) Yeah.

PK: Okay, I'll rephrase that. You've built a fine timber house but there's a hurricane on the way.

MM: Yeah. But I'm cool with that. You've got to deal with it. You have to face it. Technically we are not as good as Denmark and Switzerland but I love the fact that they keep telling us that. We're not the best football team but we've had good results against them - two very Irish goals - and we shouldn't be ashamed of the fighting Irish (spirit) and how we go about it.

PK: And you've enjoyed it?

MM: I'm enjoying it more than the first time around.

PK: Why? What is it?

MM: I was taking over from Big Jack and put a lot of pressure on myself. And I probably don't listen to the noise as much, whether that's the outside noise, or the noise in my head. I know my best players. I know my best team. I know the way I want them to play. I've got great help and assistance in TC and Robbie and Kells and Lidz (the fitness coach, Andy Liddell) and I don't know, I'm just more comfortable in myself. I'm a grandad.

PK: But not ready for the slippers yet?

MM: No.

PK: How long can you keep doing it?

MM: How long is a piece of string?

PK: For as long as you're enjoying it?

MM: Well, if it all goes well and we end up in the Euros and . . . that would be a great swansong, wouldn't it? To get to the Euros and do well. I'll be 61. I couldn't just jack it in.

PK: Taff did.

MM: He did, and that surprised me, because he loved his coaching and loved the banter and walked away from it. I haven't got to that yet.

PK: What about the irritations? There are a couple of good kids coming through - Parrott and Jayson Malumby - and you've be getting a lot of questions about putting them in the squad.

MM: Yeah, but I've had 970 games as a coach and as a manager, so I'd like to think that they would respect my knowledge on the game. I was given eight games to qualify for the Euros - not four years to bring players through - so those questions are nonsensical really. Should I play them instead of Jeff Hendrick who has been brilliant, and Conor (Hourihane) and Glenn (Whelan)? Because if I do, and we get beat, I can tell you the first question: "How could you play a debutant in a game against Georgia?"

PK: Do you find that hard to deal with?

MM: No, it's like you've said, an irritant, I just bat it back and laugh. I'll tell you what's hard, I still don't like telling players they're not playing, but I still front up.

PK: You could always delegate?

MM: No, that's where it all goes wrong mate, they have to hear it from me so I'm honest with them. Some of them say, "Why is that?" I say, "Because that's the team I want to pick today." "Yeah but I played well in the last couple of games." I say, "I know. I'm not dropping you because you haven't played well, I'm dropping you because today I want to pick that team. It's my preference. And until that door has somebody else's name on it, that's the way it's going to be."

PK: (Laughs)

MM: That was funny at Wolves. We're out training one morning and I'm the referee and they're all up in arms about a decision I've made. I said: "Hold on a minute, hold on" - it was like the team meeting with Klopp. "I want everyone in."

And they all think they're going to influence me. I said: "I want anybody who thinks that decision is wrong to do me a favour. I want you to run across there to the steps, and up through that door. I want you to go up the stairs and through two doors to the office where you'll see a girl on one side called Faye, and a girl on the other called Alison. Now you've all been to that office and you've seen what it says on the door. Manager. Boss. And that's me. And until that changes, fuck off!"

PK: (Laughs)

MM: "I'm in charge and I'm telling you it was a penalty. Now get on with it!"

PK: That's worked pretty well for you.

MM: Absolutely, yeah.

PK: Long may it continue.

MM: I hope so mate.

Sunday Indo Sport