'He's with Ireland at the moment. It's his decision' - Gareth Southgate breaks silence on Declan Rice situation

West Ham defender Rice is at the centre of an international tug-of-war having been omitted from the latest Ireland squad as he considers switching allegiance to England.

London-born Rice has three senior caps for the Republic, but they all came in friendly matches meaning the 19-year-old could yet represent England.

A Three Lions call-up may look a long way away at the moment but Republic boss Martin O'Neill revealed England have spoken to the player.

Speaking about the situation today at the announcement of his squad for the UEFA Nations League clash with Spain on September 8 and the friendly with Switzerland three days later. Southgate said: "There are so many dual nationality players. He is a good young player. He has a really difficult decision as there is a lot of pressure on him. As far as I'm concerned he is with Ireland at the moment. That decision has to lie with him."

More to follow

Online Editors