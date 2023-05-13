‘He's unbelievable for someone of 18’ – Gus Poyet flags Evan Ferguson as threat to Greece’s Euro 2024 qualification hopes

GREECE manager Gus Poyet admits that Evan Ferguson will be the the big threat to his side's Euro 2024 hopes when Ireland and Greece meet in Athens next month.

And the ex-Chelsea and Tottenham player says he has no doubt about the teenager's ability to play for one of the top Premier League clubs, including his former teams.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Poyet feels that a win for either side in the Greece-Ireland game in Athens on June 16th could define the group for them and he has revealed his admiration for Seagulls star Ferguson.

"If he gets a chance to play regularly in Brighton, he is going to be a top player. My former team in Brighton will hate me for saying this but he's a player they can look forward to selling in the near future," former Seagulls manager Poyet told the Irish Independent.

"If he plays regularly next season, then the following year I would not be surprised if he goes to one of those clubs [Chelsea/Spurs]. Strikers are very difficult to keep hold of when clubs want them.

"When I looked at him in the beginning I thought, 'yes, he's ok'. Then you look closely, really watch the game, I watch the players individually to prepare for our game in June and I thought, 'wow'.

"He is going to be top class, and you need to consider his age, he's unbelievable for someone of 18. I always said if someone is ready to play in the Premier League at 18, he's different. I can't say he will reach the levels of [Wayne] Rooney or [Michael] Owen but when those players scored at an early age and performed, they should have a great career ahead of them."