'He's one of the best full-backs around' - Kenny backs Doherty to be Spurs success

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny during a press conference where Tipperary Pure Irish Water were announced as the Official Water Sponsor of the FAI. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Stephen Kenny believes that Matt Doherty has the skills to fit into the Spurs team after his move from Wolves was completed.





But the Ireland manager was tight lipped on where he will fit the Dubliner into his side, while repeating his view that the 28-year-old has been 'undervalued' by his country.

There has been debate around Doherty's decision to join Jose Mourinho's side given the freedom he enjoyed in the right wing back role at Wolves. Mourinho's side are more likely to operate with a back four.

However, Kenny watched Spurs on a number of occasions last term and can see how the ex-Bohemians player could fit into their pattern of play.

"Looking at the way they played tactically was interesting," said Kenny today.

Matt Doherty celebrates his goal against Tottenham last season

Matt Doherty celebrates his goal against Tottenham last season

"I'm interested in the fact that in international football, it's more and more evident that teams are not treating the pitch equally in the way they set up. The balance of the team is set up differently and Tottenham are an example of this.

"The left back was being played very narrow. And when I was looking at (right full) Serge Aurier, in my eyeline, he was in line with Harry Kane. His exact position was in line with Harry Kane. So they played with the left back tucked right in and he was playing really high.

"So they set up like that last season and more and more sides are setting up with imbalanced teams in search of perfection. I think it's quite nuanced. And I can see why Matt would be a perfect fit in that scenario, but he can adapt to play the conventional back four as well. I don't see a problem for that.

"He's one of the best full-backs around for sure. And I would say he would be very much in the frame to play.

"I'm sure it's good business for Tottenham. He's been a brilliant servant for Wolves, and I'm sure the wolves supporters appreciate that . You don't get many players who stay at a club for 10 years and I think he still has some good years ahead of him."

Kenny will face the conundrum of how to deal with having both Doherty and captain Seamus Coleman in the ranks ahead of Thursday's opener in Sofia.

Mick McCarthy believed he couldn't use them both in the same side after a trial away to Gibraltar.

The manager said he will let the Irish players know their plans this evening and work hard on the training ground ahead of Sofia.

Dara O'Shea has been called into the squad because of the cover he offers in other positions but he also featured at right back for West Brom in their promotion run-in.

"There’s no there is no doubt that right back has been a strong position for Ireland. For me, the strongest out of all the positions because Cyrus Christie has had a really strong end of season at Fulham and we could actually have four right backs in the Premier League next year," continued Kenny.

"There might be Seamus Coleman, Matt Doherty, Cyrus Christie and Dara O’Shea . Which is unbelievable really.

"Matt has probably been undervalued by Ireland, only three competitive starts for Ireland at 28 years of age. So I think that's quite a stark statistic really but at the same time Seamus has been an outstanding player for Ireland for a number of years. A brilliant captain. So it's a good position to be in.

"Obviously we haven't got a lot of time but we will work hard to maximise that. We will outline how we want to play to the players this evening and work over the next couple of days on that and how Bulgaria will play against us."

James McCarthy's latest injury headache has upset Kenny's plans. He was set to start in the midfield holding role, and has come in for assessment after suffering a knock in the calf area.

The new boss indicated that Harry Arter is best placed to capitalise as he has other plans in mind for Jeff Hendrick.

"We have other players who can play in that position," he said.

"Harry Arter has played there a lot for Fulham this year. Conor Hourihane and Jayson Molumby have played there too. We have good options.

"I don't really see Jeff for that position, as a holding player. That's not where I see him. I think he's an attacking midfield player, it’s a slightly different position."

