'He's not played that role much' - Stephen Kenny explains tactical rationale behind Obafemi omission

STEPHEN KENNY has explained that tactical reasons lie behind the exclusion of Southampton attacker Michael Obafemi from his first Ireland squad.

The 20 year old drew attention to his absence from Kenny's 24-man panel for the double header with Bulgaria and Finland by posting a one worded tweet 'intresting' (sic) in the aftermath of the announcement. That cryptic effort followed the deletion of an earlier message.

Kenny named eight forward players in his travelling party for Sofia, with wide players Callum O'Dowda and James McClean listed in that category.

The manager duly explained that was deliberate as he is planning to operate with a front three featuring a lone central striker and two wide options.

In his opinion, Obafemi does not fit into that tactical plan as he feels the Saints player is stronger in a front two.

“Listen Michael is a great lad. I think he’s been playing in a front two a lot, he’s still learning the position playing wider," said Kenny.

"Michael has a very good future ahead of himself. I hope he goes into the U-21 squad and does well now at that level and hopefully gets into the Southampton team. The manager at Southampton, Ralph Hassenhuttl has been brilliant for him.

"We do play with one lone central striker and he’s not played that role that much because his team play with a two. It is different position. He has played wide with Southampton on occasion, he’s still learning that one. I see him as a striker and he’s someone who hopefully has a big future with Ireland."

Kenny said that he had not spoken with Obafemi about his decision to leave him out because he had only been in touch with players that were in Mick McCarthy's squad during the last campaign.

Norwich's Adam Idah has got the nod with the former Dundalk manager believing that he ticks the boxes for a central role.

David McGoldrick is out of the Bulgaria game but comes back into contention for Finland.

"He (Idah) has got a lot of characteristics of a centre forward, he can play with his back to goal, we haven’t had many players over the years for Ireland who could play with their back to goal and be genuinely quick and he’s got genuine pace," said Kenny.

"So if you go through our list of strikers over the years, we’ve had bigger lads who were good with their backs to goal but not necessarily quick. He’s shown a lot of potential and has all the attributes to be a really good centre forward. Hopefully he can continue his rate of progress."

Kenny confirmed that Shamrock Rovers midfielder Jack Byrne and Burnley defender Kevin Long are on his standby list with injury contributing to Ciaran Clark sitting it out.

There are recalls for James McCarthy and Harry Arter with Kenny giving a strong sell to McCarthy, declaring that he should really be considered as the top Irish midfielder of this generation but fitness problems have held him back.

He feels that the Glaswegian hasn't always been used in his best position.

"I know James hasn't played (for Ireland) since 2016 and there are a couple of tough years there for him with injuries and it can be mentally tough when that happens," said Kenny.

"He is someone who is extremely talented. He has an exceptional range of passing. I don't think we have utlised him in his best position a lot. We haven't utilised his talent overall and injuries have prevented him becoming sort of regarded as the best midfield player of the generation which in my mind he is.

"He's only 29 now so even some of his best performances might be ahead of him if he can stay fit. If we can get him facing the goal and get the ball to him in midfield with the speed that we've got, attacking options and the speed, it could be a good combination.

“At this stage of his career, his position is in the centre of the centre. He needs that space to receive the ball and really utilise his range of passing. In a midfield three, in the centre is where I think he is utilised the best.”

Kenny did not officially close the door on Glenn Whelan's international career, but extolled the virtues of his alternative central options. He is a big admirer of Harry Arter, particularly because is equally effective with both feet, and has promoted Jayson Molumby from the U-21 side believing that his energy can bring a lot to a team.

He said that Brighton player Molumby had developed other sides of his game on loan at Millwall but Kenny enjoys some of his natural qualities.

"He’s quite a dynamic player. It’s just a matter of I suppose what Millwall thought, that another part of being a midfield player is discipline in midfield.

"It wasn’t his greatest attribute but maybe I didn’t want it to be because I like the chaotic nature of what he brings because I think that energises the rest of the team. He’s been taught a few things and it’s good to learn.

"Midfield is quite strong for us, it will be competitive. If you were to ask eight or nine random people to pick three, they might pick a different three. So it’s a genuine competition there. I’m sure training will be very competitive."

Through those words, Kenny has effectively dropped a massive hint that he will operate with a version of a 4-3-3 for the road ahead.

Seamus Coleman, Matt Doherty and Enda Stevens are viewed as full back options, with John Egan, Shane Duffy and Darragh Lenihan the only recognised centre halves in his panel.

"Kevin Long is definitely on standby, he's very unfortunate really," said Kenny.

"If you had a 25 man squad you probably have another centre half for sure. Obviously we've got Seamus, Matt and Enda who will mainly be the full back positions. We've got three centre backs. It's very rare you would get two centre halves injured in the same game. That has rarely ever happened and if it did, you know, Seamus Coleman has played at centre back a lot as well. It's not a major issue."

Byrne was the outstanding League of Ireland candidate with Kenny saying it was a marginal call to leave the Rovers playmaker out of the equation.

He also gave a positive mention to Dundalk's Michael Duffy and Byrne's Rovers team-mate Graham Burke, stating that the latter had the technical ability that would make him a hit on the continent.

Online Editors