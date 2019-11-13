'He's a bright, intelligent footballer' - Mick McCarthy confirms Troy Parrott will start for against New Zealand

Mick McCarthy has confirmed that 17-year-old Troy Parrott will start Ireland's friendly with New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday.

Celtic's Lee O'Connor will also be pitched in for his senior international debut, while Shamrock Rovers playmaker Jack Byrne will get to build on his September cameo against Bulgaria by figuring in the starting XI.

There will be particular attention on Parrott, who will be the youngest player to make his debut since Robbie Keane was thrown in against Czech Republic by Mick McCarthy in 1998.

McCarthy says it's too early to make bold statements about Parrott, while stressing that he had impressed in training with one turn and shot on the Abbotstown pitch on Tuesday, which gave an indication that he was 'something special.'

The Irish manager said: "It doesn't take a special kind to be pitched in. It takes a special kind to thrive, to do well, to make a good impression and impress everybody. I hope that's going to be the case with Troy.

"He's a bright, intelligent footballer who is good with the ball at his feet. I think he's found it tough enough, the sessions. He was understandably breathing hard after he trained with us. He hasn't played in a few weeks (since scoring four v Red Star Belgrade on October 22 in the UEFA Youth League)."

McCarthy has indicated that only one or two players who feature against New Zealand will have a realistic chance of involvement against Denmark on Monday, with Robbie Brady thought to be the prime candidate.

He was asked if a starring show from Parrott - who did some training ground work with assistant coach Keane yesterday - would present him with a dilemma.

"I hope he scores two goals and then I will deal with it," he said. "It's hypothetical isn't it, I don't really talk hypothetically. Let's hope he does it, gets the goals and plays really well. If he scores two goals, I might have a clamour in my own head to include him as well."

The 60-year-old said he wants Rovers playmaker Byrne to play his natural game, while taking on board some advice he has received across the year from management in terms of his work off the ball. He will feature in a midfield three.

"I want him to do what he does with Shamrock Rovers which is to get hold of the ball, pass it, create chances. He keeps the ball moving, he recycles it for others and doesn't give it away. His free kicks, corners, and deliveries are good. His penalties are excellent, as we saw in the FAI Cup final.

"It's not Denmark by any stretch of the imagination but New Zealand are treating it as a big international game and for Jack it will be, to showcase what he's got. He's done so much better in the last 12 months, in terms of his all round game. Maybe I've influenced it and TC (Terry Connor has)."

O'Connor hasn't played a senior match at club level yet following his summer move from Manchester United to Celtic.

He is here because of a suspension that ruled him out of the U-21 qualifier with Armenia tomorrow and will be back with Stephen Kenny's group for Tuesday's game with Sweden.

Online Editors