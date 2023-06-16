Here is how the Boys in Green rated in their 2-1 defeat to Greece in Athens

Matt Doherty of Republic of Ireland is shown a red card by referee Harald Lechner

Two fine saves early on before he was beaten by Bakasetas’ fine spot-kick. Could do nothing for Greece’s second but was assured in the air.

Nathan Collins 6

Drew Ireland level almost a year to the day since his last international goal, went close to a second with a fine volley. Solid at right centre-half.

John Egan 6

Several important headed clearances from the heart of defence but the captain will be disappointed with Ireland’s organisation for Greece’s second.

Darragh Lenihan 5

Preferred over Dara O’Shea for his first start in 12 months. A few smart clearances but left far too much space open for Masouras’ strike.

Matt Doherty 5

Struggled to impact the attack from right wing-back while marking Pelkas. Produced a poor second-half effort before receiving a late red card for an altercation with Tsimikas

Will Smallbone 5

First competitive start as his corner helped Ireland draw level. Played a more advanced role after the break but was hooked for Knight on 53 minutes.

Josh Cullen 6

Started poorly as Greece totally overwhelmed Ireland’s midfield in the first half but improved after the restart and linked the play better.

Jayson Molumby 5

Struggled to cope with the intense Greek pressure and failed to make a real impact on the game before Obafemi replaced him.

Callum O’Dowda 4

Particularly poor display on his first competitive start in three years. His handball gifted Greece the early penalty before he lost Masouras for the second, hooked for McClean shortly after.

Adam Idah 5

First competitive start in almost 18 months. Ran the channels but didn’t affect the game at all and was replaced by Johnston at half-time.

Evan Ferguson 6

Assisted Collins’ goal with a fine headed flick but no clear chances fell his way, typified by an audacious first-half attempt from near the halfway line.

Substitutes 6

Mikey Johnston was lively while James McClean and Jason Knight were introduced on 53 minutes. Michael Obafemi and Troy Parrott made late cameos but nobody could add a spark.

Manager 5

Stephen Kenny’s side badly struggled with Greece’s pressure in the first-half and conceded yet another goal minutes after the restart. A hugely damaging result.