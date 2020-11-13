Hectoring of Stiles and nous of Charlton sadly missing with hosts in cruise control

On the day Nobby Stiles was buried in Manchester, his memory held sway over Wembley, the place where he had once so gleefully danced in international glory. There was a minute's applause for the England and Manchester United stalwart ahead of the kick-off, a proper send-off for a proper hero.

He and Jack Charlton, his late team-mate from the World Cup-winning side, were further memorialised in the hoardings covering the empty seats: Nobby's smile spreading wide across the stands. The flame of 1966 still burns bright across the English game. This was their night.

How both sides could have done with both champions out there. England would have properly benefited from Stiles in their side. Not just forcefully to curtail Adam Idah's couple of early forward runs before they had even begun, but also to organise the England midfield.

When Stiles passed away last month, Pat Crerand, his old United colleague, revealed that playing alongside him required the application of ear plugs. As the game went on, he would keep up a relentless stream of hectoring.

This may have been a match almost as empty of significance as the stadium was bereft of fans, the kind of encounter watched by club managers through their fingers for fear of pointless injury. But that would not have stopped Stiles from getting all verbal. He certainly would have come up with something more forceful than the rather apologetic "right, c'mon" that Harry Maguire, England's captain, managed after the minute's applause.

And while Tyrone Mings did a bit of pointing, Stiles would have been semaphoring constantly. But then, this generation of players are not like Stiles. They are very quiet. Indeed, had ITV not applied an added soundtrack of the missing England brass band, the audience at home would have been treated to something like an extended version of John Cage's symphony of silence. The loudest noise of the first half was the pundit Ally McCoist's excited shriek when news came through of Scotland taking the lead in their play-off against Serbia.

Sure, England's balance was enough to see off a limited Republic of Ireland side. Harry Winks and Mason Mount were assured in midfield, Jack Grealish was everywhere, Bukayo Saka and Reece James a progressive pair of wing-backs. There was even the chance for Jude Bellingham to become the third-youngest England international when he arrived midway through the second half. What an easy introduction.

But, however much they appeared to be enjoying themselves, Stiles would not have let them relax.

Complacency was never a word in his vocabulary and it would have done them no harm to have an angry, short-sighted bloke with no teeth yelling in their face. It is all very well tearing apart a side that has scored one goal in their last five fixtures, but Stiles would have loudly reminded them that Belgium await.

As for Charlton, how Ireland could have done with him, organising things from the technical area. Not so much for his tactical nous, even he would have struggled to produce a tune out of a side as lacking in quality as Stephen Kenny's.

But that was always Charlton's strength: finding talent where no one had previously looked. Nothing is as missed by Irish football quite as much as his cunning use of ancestry research to buff up his playing resources

In his time, in this fixture it was half the Ireland team who were more familiar with the opposition's anthem. Now it is the other way round.

The brain drain seems to have entirely reversed in direction across the Irish Sea.

As well as Grealish, the England squad included two players - Michael Keane and Declan Rice - who had played at various stages in their development in Ireland's green.

And, as the game petered out with England in complete control, it was hard not to think the threesome had made a wise choice.

In Charlton's time in charge, England so often used to stutter and stumble against a wholly fired up Ireland. Now they were in cruise control, barely requiring them to apply third gear. It would have been enough to have Nobby Stiles shouting himself hoarse.

