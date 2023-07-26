Heather Payne breaks down in pre-match warm up and is replaced by Aine O’Gorman while Lucy Quinn replaces Marissa Sheva

Lucy Quinn of Republic of Ireland arrives before the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Group B match against Canada at Perth Rectangular Stadium in Perth, Australia. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Heather Payne’s World Cup could be over after she pulled up in the pre-match warm-up, with Aine O’Gorman brought in to replace her.

Payne was visibly upset in the dug-out after leaving the field to consult with the Irish medics.

Lucy Quinn replaces Marissa Sheva in the only other change to Vera Pauw’s Irish side as they chase the positive result that will extend their competitive interest in their maiden World Cup until the final Group B game against Nigeria.

Teak-tough defender Louise Quinn has been passed fit.

Quinn and Abbie Larkin both arrived after the hour mark in the narrow opening defeat to Australia, but the Dutch boss has preferred to keep the reins on her teenaged star and unleash her once more from the second-half.

“The Lucy and Abbie subs were brave,” Pauw said in the lead-up to this game. “Abbie, 18 years old, Lucy gives us the power but you never know what you will get out of her."

Ireland must avoid defeat to keep their last 16 hopes alive against a Canada side who welcome back their influential star Jessie Fleming, who missed their disappointing scoreless draw against Nigeria.

Ireland – Brosnan; O’Gorman, Fahey, Louise Quinn, Connolly, McCabe capt; Littlejohn, O’Sullivan, Lucy Quinn, Farrelly; Carusa.

Canada – Sheridan; Riviere, Buchanan, Gilles, Lawrence; Fleming capt, Quinn, Grosso; Huitema, Viens, Leon.

Referee - L Fortunato (Argentina)