Heartbreak in Portugal as record-breaking Ronaldo double denies Ireland famous win

YEARS from now, when Cristiano Ronaldo is introduced as the highest-scoring player in the history of international football, the Irish players and staff involved in Faro will shake their head and tell their own story.

Stephen Kenny’s players were minutes from a glorious victory, a result that would have ranked favourably with any away-day triumph in a competitive contest and injected life back into the World Cup 2022 campaign.

Instead, they tasted a heartbreaking defeat, with a pair of Ronaldo headers late in the day leaving Irish management and players devastated, down and out when their performance merited much more.

The first came with a minute of normal time remaining, the second in the sixth minute of injury time, two precise headers dispatched beyond Gavin Bazunu, the teenager that had earlier saved the new Manchester United recruit’s penalty to set off an evening of the highest drama.

Kenny raged as the first goal was conceded, for he was trying to bring in two subs without getting a hearing from the Slovenian match officials, who more than made their mark on this fixture, ignoring Irish shouts for spot kicks while standing over their earlier award when VAR raised questions.

The manager didn’t engage Matej Jug afterwards. If anything, he looked shellshocked after coming so close to a triumph that would have vindicated his belief that Ireland teams can succeed if they believe in themselves.

Backs were eventually pinned to the wall in the frantic conclusion, but the genesis of getting into a winning position was the boldness to try and knock on the door when the game was level. And, in truth, Irish regrets may centre on their inability to expose Portugese sluggishness when they had the advantage.

Kenny came to Faro with a team consisting of two Premier League regulars, a couple more that are out of favour, and individuals employed in the Championship, League One and the SPL.

Four players who were involved for the majority of the game are still eligible at U-21 level, including Norwich’s Andrew Omobamidele, an injury-enforced first-half sub sprung in for his senior debut.

Kenny could have opted to go for a more experienced option in a reshuffle, but was brave in his belief in youth and stuck with a gameplan that was beginning to bear fruit.

And yet, as they ran out of steam, Ronaldo was merely building up a head of it in more ways than one to give this game a story that will make headlines around the world.

Ireland will just go down as victims.

The latest Covid-19 drama to hit the Irish camp would become a footnote to what followed, even if this day eventually became another tale of woe.

The loss of Shane Long, after a positive test came through earlier in the day, deprived Kenny of the highest scorer in his squad, although the expectation was that the Tipperary man would be held in reserve anyway. He is the 15th player that Kenny has lost for Covid reasons in the space of a turbulent year.

In the early minutes, there was a sense that this game could be the Dubliner’s toughest night in the gig.

It was the Ronaldo show, after all, but he was subdued in the early stages, and his first proper attempt at a pass found an Irish shirt.

However, he was then presented with the moment he was waiting for, as visiting keeper Bazunu put himself in the middle of a global story.

This started off badly for the teenager, usually so confident with the ball at his feet, when his hesitant pass towards Jeff Hendrick was under-hit and the midfielder was adjudged to have fouled Bruno Fernandes in his attempt to execute a saving tackle.

Multiple replays and a trip to the VAR monitor followed for the Slovenian match official. And yet, after a long deliberation, which included a coming together between Ronaldo and Dara O’Shea, Slovenian ref Matej Jug decided to back his initial decision.

Camera lights were poised as Ronaldo sized up his penalty, with Jug waving away snappers behind the goal to add to the pause. But Bazunu was up to the task with the Man City employee, on loan at Portsmouth, diving to his right to push the penalty to safety. In the confused aftermath, Ronaldo put the ball back on the spot, thinking the officials were about to award a retake. There was no second act, however, and the script went in another direction.

Suddenly, there was hope for Ireland. Wing backs Matt Doherty (left) and Seamus Coleman (right) were breaking forward into good positions. Josh Cullen was assured in midfield. Up top, Adam Idah implored Ireland players to release him at the earliest opportunity as a forward-heavy Portugal set-up was casual at the other end.

Ruben Dias had 38-year-old Pepe next to him, and the veteran was looking his age on occasion. Ireland were always going to have to withstand pressure, and Jota struck the post from a close range header before the unfortunate loss of Dara O’Shea to injury.

Andrew Omobamidele was summoned from the bench for his Irish debut, joining surprise inclusion and competitive debutant Jamie McGrath on the park. McGrath and Aaron Connolly were either side of Idah in the front three. Connolly found good positions without looking sharp enough to truly capitalise, yet he contributed towards the unlikely lead goal with the Brighton player released by a sumptuous Cullen pass with his glorious opportunity to put Ireland in front cleared for a corner.

McGrath’s delivery was good and John Egan’s near-post run was perfectly timed, with the Sheffield United player able to celebrate with family members that had made it in behind the goal.

It left Ireland in a position that few, if any, had predicted in the preliminaries.

Rafa Silva was replaced by Andre Silva at the break in a slight rejig, yet Ronaldo looked to be bogged down by his own frustrations and the attacking play was scattered. Fernandes, who hasn’t enjoyed playing for his country of late, was replaced in a double sub on the hour mark that reflected the unhappiness of Fernando Santos.

Ireland were calm defensively, but it was occasionally lacking on the break where a key battle was between Connolly and Jug.

The winger had two shouts for penalties waved away, neither outstanding but comparable with the one awarded to Portugal, and he was eventually substituted after a foul went unpunished.

With McGrath growing into the game and Idah leading the line effectively, Irish staff in the stands were almost off their feet when chances to counter materialised.

The growing confidence of the display was reflected by the fact that Connolly’s second penalty shout was created by a run in general play into the box by Egan, the left centre back.

Portugal did begin to ask probing questions and a glaring miss by Bernardo Silva and a brave block from Omobamidele started to create the sense that something special was brewing.

Alas, that would prove true from a Portuguese perspective. With Kenny trying to bring in James Collins and Jayson Molumby, Ronaldo finally broke free to head the equaliser.

From the restart, Connolly’s replacement James McClean was denied the chance to retake the lead.

On this night, it was set in stone that Ronaldo would be the star of the final act.