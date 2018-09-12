Eamon Dunphy feels that the furore over Keane's treatment of Harry Arter and Jon Walters will mean the former Manchester United will never get another managerial position when he leaves Ireland.

Eamon Dunphy feels that the furore over Keane's treatment of Harry Arter and Jon Walters will mean the former Manchester United will never get another managerial position when he leaves Ireland.

'He won't have Martin O'Neill to shield him forever' - Eamon Dunphy believes Roy Keane is in his last job in football

"The main thing we learned from this week is that Roy Keane is in his last job in professional football," he wrote in his column in today's Irish Daily Star.

"After all that has come out about the way he behaves with Ireland players, nobody would touch him with a barge-pole.

"This is someone who just doesn't know how to relate to people.

"Keane is finished. He should be out the door, but may be allowed to limp on for another few weeks, months or even years.

"But Keane can forget about a future in the game. He won't have Martin O'Neill to shield him forever.

"He won't have a body as dysfunctional as the FAI as his employers forever."

Dunphy also believes the fact that Irish players only learn whether or not they are in O'Neill's starting XI an hour before kick-off is a sign that the management team are not doing enough tactical work.

A spirited 1-1 draw against an understrength Polish outfit in Wroclaw last night was a big improvement on last week's embarrassing 4-1 defeat in Cardiff.

But Dunphy was critical of O'Neill's policy of revealing his starting team to his squad an hour before the game begins. The Derry native has sprung a lot of surprises in team selection in his five years in charge.

He added: "One of the most interesting things to emerge from O'Neill's recent charm offensive with the media was his defence of telling his players the team just an hour before kick-off.

"It basically amounted to 'sure it's grand, I've always done that'.

"That should have sent warning bells ringing in Abbottstown.

"How can players know what they're supposed to do on the field when they've only just been told who they're playing alongside?

"And it hammers home to me the fact that O'Neill and Keane can't be doing the work on the training ground.

"How could they be working on team shape and gameplans if the players don't have a clue who's playing?"

Online Editors