'He won't be upset... he understands' - Fans don't hold back as Thierry Henry returns to Ireland

BELGIUM manager Roberto Martinez brushed off the boos which the Dublin crowd showered in the direction of former France player Thierry Henry and hailed Stephen Kenny's Ireland side for giving his World Cup-bound team a "difficult" game in a testing environment at Lansdowne Road.

Even though this was an understrength Belgian side, with star names like Kevin de Bruyne and Eden Hazard rested, the top-ranked team in the world would still have expected to come away from Dublin with a win and local media were critical afterwards of the failure to keep a clean sheet.

The presence of ex-France man Henry, in his role as assistant manager to boss Martinez, irked the Dublin crowd but Martinez played down any issue from Henry's side in terms of the booing.

"He is quite an experienced man, he won’t be upset at being booed. He understands," Martinez said after the game.

"First and foremost I must admit I always find it weird playing international friendlies, and this was anything but a friendly, the crowd made it a very good atmosphere. I am disappointed to concede the two goals we did but I am delighted with aspects. We worked as a team and got a positive result away from home, I was pleased with the attitude."

But the ex-Everton boss was critical of his side's approach in the latter stages of the game, as they let a 2-1 lead slip to a 2-2 draw.

"We stopped playing," he admitted. "I want us to be brave, but being brave is not sliding tackles and kicking people, it's taking the ball and being able to give the ball and we didn't do that. It's a good lesson to be able to know what you have to do with a full crowd, a crowd giving momentum to the home team, how you can progress higher up the pitch and that's what happened in the last 15 minutes.

"I am pleased that we had a difficult game. I was pleased with certain aspects, pleased with the personality of certain players, I like the attitude of coming to a place like this. We will get the benefits.

"In the first 30 minutes you could see the way we wanted to play, the crowd and the emotion, Ireland winning balls high and we didn't know how to impose ourselves.

"We scored the second goal, at that point we should have been a bit more rational in how we managed the game and in the last 10 minutes we allowed Ireland to play with the momentum they had.

"There were key moments where we should have taken the game into our control. To concede a goal like we did, that is an aspect we need to work on."

Martinez denied an accusation that the failure of their second-string to beat a side well below them in the rankings was a sign that the Belgian side cannot cope without their big names.

"That's unfair," he said.

"We have a friendly camp as we have qualified for the World Cup, we could have played with our starting XI and learned nothing. We have 25 players who we need to choose for the last 11 positions for the World Cup, the focus today was to try to win with the squad we have."