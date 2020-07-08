'He won't be short of options' - Stephen Kenny addresses Robbie Keane decision

STEPHEN Kenny has confirmed there is no role for Robbie Keane on his new-look management team but says that his fellow Tallaght man "won't be short of options".

Keane, who celebrated his 40th birthday today, has been in limbo with the FAI since Mick McCarthy left his role as senior manager in April as he remains under contract with the FAI but had no defined post under new boss Kenny.

The FAI have been in talks with Keane's representative about how to tie things up with no resolution to date but Kenny, speaking to RTE today, confirms that Keane won't be involved.

"I have huge respect for Robbie Keane, he has been an incredible goalscorer for Ireland and I'm sure he'll have a great career in management. He won't be short of options for sure," Kenny told RTE.

"Ruud Doktor is our technical director, he makes the appointments for all our positions. From my point of view, I have my own team with the senior team. We appointed Keith Andrews as assistant who I worked with for 18 months. That is where it is."

Kenny also spoke in defence of his assistant Andrews following comments by Roy Keane. Speaking to the Sunday Independent, Keane said: "If I can make one point about the new Irish staff. I've heard a lot of bull****ers over the last 10 years and Keith Andrews us up there with the best of them."

Kenny says that Anrdrews will have a big say in his set-up. "We all live in a society where people are free to express their opinions. I'm fine with that. I found Keith to be very hard-working and diligent. It hasn't come easy to him," he said.

"He's worked with the Under-16s, the Under-17s, Under-18s for 18 months and then did another 18 months with the Under-21s. He has got through all his licences, worked with MK Dons in the Championship and League 1 as a coach.

"He is a great analyst and a very, very good coach. He'll have a great future I feel within the Irish set-up."

Online Editors