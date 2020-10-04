'He will most likely be out' - Stephen Kenny reveals bad news on Coleman scan ahead of Euro play-off

Seamus Coleman is set to miss Ireland's Euro playoff in Slovakia, with Stephen Kenny confirming bad news from a morning scan on his hamstring.

The loss of the captain is a major setback for Kenny who referenced the exceptional level of the Donegal man's performances in recent weeks.

He was tracking his international colleague Aaron Connolly in yesterday's clash with Brighton when disaster struck and the Ireland manager feared the worst immediately.

The call delivering a negative prognosis was received just before Kenny's first press conference of the week.

"There was a lot of phone calls yesterday, the type you don't welcome," said Kenny who has also lost Blackburn defender Darragh Lenihan and has a doubt surrounding the wellbeing of Nottingham Forest midfielder Harry Arter.

"It's obviously not great news in relation to Seamus. The scan has revealed he will most likely be out. That's why we were delayed (for press conference), it wasn't unexpected.

"He is disappointed. He loves his country, he loves playing for his country, he's a very passionate Irishman and he knows it's an important game, it's one he doesn't want to miss out on."

Kenny shrugged off any suggestion that the high profile injury issue would solve a dilemma for him given the Coleman v Matt Doherty debate.

The Spurs player got the nod last month, but still needs to come through a game with Manchester United unscathed. He even indicated that the prospect of picking both was not definitively ruled out of the equation.

"You can never have enough good players," he stressed.

"You don't have that problem in every position, it's a problem we would like. There was a strong consideration to consider both in the team, for sure, but that's obviously not available now."

Kenny said that Bristol City winger Callum O'Dowda is firmly in his plans, even though he didn't feature on his return to their squad. O'Dowda has not played since damaging his groin in the loss to Finland.

Burnley's Kevin Long has been summoned to replace Lenihan and there will likely be an additional body called up to replace Coleman with doubts surrounding whether the Donegal man will be able to join up with the panel even just to provide support.

The manager asserted that other players will have to assume responsibility, but stressed that he isn't concerned about their attributes in this area.

"I have no problems with the moral fibre and courage of the players, they are proud Irishmen, playing for the national team is the pinnacle of their career," he said.

"I see the point about accepting responsibility but I see leadership in the group. I don't see that as a factor. The majority of players are between the ages of 28-32, we have a lot of experience.

"I don't see leadership as a problem but we need to assume responsibility in the different departments, it's very important in the game. I see us having a lot of potential there, a lot of players who can really grasp that and the playoff is the opportunity to show what you've got."

Kenny repeated his promise that his team will adopt a positive approach in Slovakia, predicting an intriguing tactical battle because their opponents will also try and control possession.

He was asked directly if there was a temptation to go with a 'horses for courses' approach.

"No," he replied, "I know what you mean, you have to adapt your team to certain situations, and I do accept that point, but we'll approach the game in a positive frame of mind.

"We are unlikely to be cautious, I'll say that."

