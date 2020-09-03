'He will be true to himself and what he believes' - Kenny's former charges expect positive impact

Former Dundalk players Ciaran Kilduff and Mark Rossiter have backed their old boss Stephen Kenny to make a success of his new role as Ireland manager.

And Kilduff believes it's important for the League of Ireland that Kenny succeeds - much as he thinks it's unfair for the domestic game to be dragged into debates around the Dubliner's standing.

The Shelbourne striker was a big part of Dundalk's European run under Kenny in 2016 and was miffed by comments by ex-Ireland winger Jason McAteer that lumped the Irish boss in with Brian Kerr on account of their background. McAteer questioned how the dressing room might view a manager a CV shorn of English experience.

"We've heard Jason McAteer's comments about Brian Kerr's tenure and it seemed to be very easy to pin this back on the League of Ireland," said Kilduff, speaking on the LOI Weekly podcast.

"We're all excited to see how this goes. I hope if it goes bad, it's not going to be (said that) 'it's a reflection on the league.' If it doesn't work, it's the League of Ireland. It shouldn't be the case.

"But for the League of Ireland and everyone that supports it, I think it's important it goes very well and I hope it goes very well. For me, there's no better man to be doing it. He will be true to himself and what he believes."

Ex-Sunderland trainee Rossiter, a league winner with Bohemians that was at Dundalk for the start of Kenny's golden era there, pointed to the arrival of Keith Andrews and Damien Duff as a boost that backs up the credentials of the number one.

"Stephen and Keith Andrews worked together at the U-21s. Keith believes in what Stephen does or why else would he go to a senior set-up?" said Rossiter.

"Also, one of the best players Ireland has ever produced (Duff), why would he leave Celtic to come back if he wasn't bowled over by what Stephen is looking to do? Why would he come back if he didn't believe - after speaking to Stephen - that he knows what he's doing."

The duo both agreed that it might take a while for some players to adjust to Kenny's positive man management style. Kilduff remembers how Kenny managed to make squad players feel important when they were out of favour, yet acknowledged this may not be straightforward in an international context. Yet he feels that the 48-year-old has a genuine likeability that will stand to him.

"He'll say things that if another manager said it to you, you'd think he was joking," said Kilduff, who bagged vital Europa League goals after coming off the bench against AZ Alkmaar and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

"But when he says it, you know he's trying to tap into something. There were times I was at Dundalk and I wasn't playing and somehow I had it in my head I was the main man. I was sitting on the bench, arguably dropped, and I was ready to come on for him.

"I heard Damien Duff saying he would trust him with his life, he bought into him straight away, and these are highly qualified coaches and ex-players. It's the humane aspect he will tap into more than anything. He has that likeable character. You'll find very few people that will say negative things about him."

