‘He will be looking to move on’ - Brendan Rodgers confirms Celtic exit for James McCarthy

Celtic expect to reach an agreement with James McCarthy so his miserable spell at the Glasgow giants can end.

McCarthy still has two years left on his contract but will not feature for the team again.

The Glasgow native (32) said he had achieved a boyhood dream when he joined Celtic, on a free transfer from Crystal Palace, in 2021 though the fact that an injury-prone player landed a four-year deal bemused many supporters.

Since the move was completed, McCarthy has started only six games and has not even been on the bench in recent times.

Speaking in pre-season, manager Brendan Rodgers said he was willing to give fringe players like McCarthy a chance to prove their worth, but once the former Everton man had played no role at all in their pre-season games, the writing was on the wall.

Rodgers has now confirmed McCarthy will leave once they can arrange his departure.

"I feel real shame for James because growing up he was obviously a Celtic supporter. I saw him a lot down in the Premier League and he was a fantastic talent there, both with Wigan and Everton,” Rodgers told the Glasgow Times.

“Sadly for James, a few injuries and a few niggles have curtailed his time here, so he will be looking to move on. But he’s a great guy. He trained really well with the group when I first came in here and I’ve had a couple of really good conversations with him, but he’ll be looking to move on.

“I think there has been interest, and I know that his agent has been talking to the club to see if we can find a compromise for him.”

McCarthy has been linked with a move to the USA as a number of MLS clubs were interested.