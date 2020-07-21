Close

'He was so honest, so honourable, so funny in his ways. It saddens me that he's gone but I appreciate the times we had'

Former Republic of Ireland squad kit manager Charlie O'Leary watches the broadcast of Jack Charltons funeral service, in West Road Crematorium, at his home in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Daniel McDonnell Twitter Email

FOR Charlie O’Leary, it was a day that provoked feelings of sadness and memories that made him smile.

The 96-year-old sat in his north Dublin home, watching the funeral service of his friend Jack Charlton and thinking of happier times. He has followed the tributes across the past 11 days, and likes to hear stories of the tournament experiences he missed out because he was in the middle of the action.

When the kitman was at Italia ’90, he would ring his late wife Kathleen at 11am every day to get a flavour of the pandemonium back home.

