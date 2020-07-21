'He was so honest, so honourable, so funny in his ways. It saddens me that he's gone but I appreciate the times we had'

FOR Charlie O’Leary, it was a day that provoked feelings of sadness and memories that made him smile.

The 96-year-old sat in his north Dublin home, watching the funeral service of his friend Jack Charlton and thinking of happier times. He has followed the tributes across the past 11 days, and likes to hear stories of the tournament experiences he missed out because he was in the middle of the action.

When the kitman was at Italia ’90, he would ring his late wife Kathleen at 11am every day to get a flavour of the pandemonium back home.

“It’s a great thing now to be able to watch all the videos and those scenes because we were out there wondering what it was like then,” reflected O’Leary on Tuesday.

“This is a sad day. But then you also have to sit back and be glad that you were able to be a part of it at the time. There was so many great occasions and whether you were a boy in school or an unemployed man or whatever your situation, it was a wonderful time for people in Ireland.

“It was a lovely time to be growing up, and a lovely time to be growing old, if that makes sense to you.”

His last discussion with Charlton was on the occasion of the Englishman’s 85th birthday, on May 8 of this year.

Charlton’s daughter Debbie answered the phone, and then handed him over to her mother Pat. She eventually gave the phone to Jack.

“It’s Charlie, the kitman,” she said, stirring the memory. “Ah hello, Charlie how are you?” said Jack, cheerfully, but it was a challenge to maintain a conversation.

Charlton’s recall was a challenge in his latter years, but there were flickers of light that reminded those who knew him best of the powerful presence that featured in their lives.

Every Christmas, the first card through O’Leary’s letterbox would be from Jack and Pat. They remained close, even if they were apart. Checking in on Charlie was always a part of their Irish itinerary.

Back in 2011, when Jack was the special guest at the Irish Independent’s Sportstar of the Year awards, Charlie was brought to the Westbury Hotel to meet his old boss.

It transpired that John Givens, Charlton’s friend and middle man for his Irish appearances, was away on business for a day of the great man’s visit.

“My son John had driven me over,” says Charlie, “And during the conversation, Jack had asked me how I was spending the next day, the Sunday. He said he was stuck. So John asked if himself and Pat would fancy coming over for dinner. We had a great day.”

They shared plenty of them. O’Leary was a beloved figure in that Ireland dressing-room and was front and centre when the team was brought to meet the Pope.

Pope John Paul II stands in front of Jack Charlton and the Ireland team in Rome during the 1990 World Cup

His background was always a source of entertainment to Charlton. O’Leary was once introduced to the Leeds great Billy Bremner as an ex-referee, which initially drew an unimpressed response. There was a slapstick element to the story as the pair ended up quite literally bumping into each other in the toilets later on and falling into a heap on the floor – just as Charlton walked in.

By contrast, Charlton never forced his own football experiences on people, despite his standing in the game. There’s only a solitary exception that springs to mind. The staff were sat around the Irish hotel one evening complaining about a referee. O’Leary’s facial expression suggested he wasn’t getting on board with the consensus.

“What’s wrong with you?” said Charlton.

“It makes me smile,” replied O’Leary, “Everyone having a go at the referee and not one of you has ever reffed a match.

“Charlton turned to Mick Byrne and said ‘Did you ever tell your man I played in a World Cup final?’

“You might have played in a World Cup final,” interjected O’Leary, “But you never refereed one.”

“Go away Charlie you little prat,” replied Charlton, laughing.

O’Leary is chuckling as he tells the tale. “He never boasted about anything he’d done,” he continues, changing his tone.

“He was so honest, so honourable, so funny in his ways. His man management skills were unbelievable. And he was one of those people that when he walked into a room, you knew he was there. He was kind, he was everything. It saddens me that he’s gone but I appreciate the times we had.