'He was a difficult, difficult guy to get onside' - Packie Bonner on working with John Delaney

Former FAI Chief Executive John Delaney met with fans at the Horse Show House in his last public appearance in the role. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Packie Bonner admits it was "difficult" to work with former FAI CEO John Delaney during his time as technical director with the association.

Ex-international Bonner worked with Delaney for much of his time as Technical Director (2003-10) until Wim Koevermans came in as High Performance Director and admitted it was not easy.

"People talk to me about John Delaney. John supported, very much at the start, what we were doing, but his focus also changed. He was a difficult, difficult guy to get onside and get to work with, and we all know the history of it now. What's happening now is change," Bonner told Off The Ball on Newstalk.

"I feel the change had to happen, and had to happen for the right reasons. I just feel, are we going in the right direction now? Time will tell, I really hope we are.

"The FAI doesn't belong to one person, it didn't belong to me when I was there as Technical Director, it didn't belong to John Delaney even though he probably thought it did in many ways, it belongs to the people of Ireland and whoever are the custodians of power they have to do it for the right reasons, to sustain football in Ireland.

"Whoever is running the FAI, Niall [Quinn], the board, they have to do the right thing and for the right reasons, not for themselves. That's the key."

