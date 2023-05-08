‘He was a cultural ambassador, driving standards in training and in the dressing room’ – Glenn Whelan praised after retiring

Former Ireland international Glenn Whelan has been hailed as an exceptional professional after he confirmed his decision to retire at the age of 39.

Whelan came off the bench to feature for League One side Bristol Rovers in their 3-2 loss at home to Bolton Wanderers, bringing down the curtain on a playing career which began with Manchester City in 2003. In recent seasons he had played under former City teammate Joey Barton at Fleetwood Town and Bristol Rovers but the Dubliner will now focus on his coaching career with Rovers and the Irish underage setup.

Whelan won 91 caps at senior level, returning to feature under Mick McCarthy having been shunted into early retirement under Martin O’Neill. He lined out for Manchester City, Sheffield Wednesday, Aston Villa and Hearts as well as those recent spells with Fleetwood and Bristol Rovers but will be best remembered for his long spell with Stoke City.

"I can’t thank Whelo enough,” said Barton. “He came and signed for us at Fleetwood, he was a cultural ambassador, driving standards in training and in the dressing room. He came down to Bristol Rovers with us as well. I thought he might have pulled up stumps at the end of last season and declared it then that he’d had a great innings but he wanted to scrap on, while he was still switching across to the coaching department as well.

"That is the last we will see of Glenn as a player but he has been a fantastic player and it was nice of our fans to show that appreciation. That's a nice way for him to go out, he was exceptional when he went on, he got the reward and the recognition from our fanbase that his career deserves. He has been a superb footballer in his career and was exceptional with us, he goes into the coaching space now with that ringing in his ears and he deserves that.”

Whelan is currently undertaking his UEFA Pro-licence qualification and has also joined the coaching staff with the Irish U16 side.