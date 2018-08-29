'He said he's completely Irish' - Former Ireland international claims English FA tried to nab his son
FORMER Ireland midfielder Graham Kavanagh has revealed how the English FA have targeted his own son, an Irish youth international, in their bid to land dual-eligibility players such as Declan Rice.
But Kavanagh, who feels that the FAI should end their interest in Rice following his decision to withdraw from the squad for next week’s competitive international in Wales, says there’s no way his son, Middlesbrough forward Calum, will play for England.
“My son was asked to represent England but there was no chance. He said he’s completely Irish,” Kavanagh said of Calum, who made his debut for the Irish U15s earlier this year.
“The fact that Declan Rice has played for Ireland and the way his career has developed, England came calling. You know who you are and where you are from from an early age.
“It was never a case of my son considering playing for England. They approached the club and asked if he’d play, straight away we said no.
“If Calum doesn’t play for Ireland he won’t play for anyone else, he’s not going to hedge his bets, he knows he is Irish, he has been over to play for the Irish youth team four times, he can’t wait to get over."
Read the full story in today's Herald
Online Editors
Related Content
- Sam Allardyce and Stuart Pearce warn Declan Rice to avoid making 'terrible mistake'
- 'We all caught him rapid' - Damien Duff reveals Irish team-mate was caught singing God Save the Queen
- Richie Sadlier describes Kevin Kilbane's comments on Declan Rice as 'monumental b******s'
- Damien Duff believes new agent may have persuaded Declan Rice to pick England over 'little old Ireland'
- 'It is a real snub for Martin O'Neill' - John Aldridge feels it will be tough for Declan Rice to come back into the Irish fold