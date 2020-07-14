'He represented the working class' - Bohemians unveil new mural in honour of Jack Charlton

A mural of Jack Charlton painted by Niall O’Lochlainn on the exterior of Bohemian FC's Dalymount Park

Bohemian FC have unveiled their latest Dalymount Park mural, 'put 'em under pressure', in honour of Jack Charlton.

The former Republic of Ireland manager sadly died at 85 on Friday after a long battle with dementia and lymphoma.

Charlton, who frequented the then international stadium, Dalymount, both as an England defender and manager of the Republic of Ireland, has been immortalised by the Dublin football club in their latest stadium mural.

Director of Commercial and Marketing at Bohs, Dan Lambert, said that the Lancashire-born, honorary Irishman not only played in the Phibsborough stadium, but was a voice for the working class.

"He has a connection with Dalymount Park. He played here as a player, he managed here when it was an international stadium," he said.

"Jack was a brilliant person, he did a huge amount for the country and the sport. Back in 1990, those were tough days for Ireland, coming out of the 80s and it wouldn't be an overstatement to say that they were darker days. Football unites people and himself and the national team did a lot for the country.

"He was the type of person that represented the working class and he was universally liked, I've never heard anyone say a bad word about him."

The mural was painted by Niall O’Lochlainn on an exterior gate of the stadium, on Dalymount Lane.

O’Lochlainn has previously painted Bob Marley and Phil Lynott for the Bohs, both of whom also played in the stadium.

The local artist said that this particular mural meant a lot to him however.

"It was a tough one to paint but that bit of the lane is used sometimes for antisocial reasons so it is nice to paint something positive there and the locals are happy so that's always great," he said.

"I wouldn't be a huge football fan. I would have played a lot as a kid but then I wasn't good enough to keep playing so it's nice to come back to football through art and it's cool to be connected to a club."

Online Editors