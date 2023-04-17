‘He played with lots of pain in the ankle’ – West Brom boss hails Jayson Molumby

West Brom have praised the bravery and “personality” of Ireland international Jayson Molumby as he played through the pain barrier to keep the Baggies in the hunt for promotion.

Molumby was initially ruled out for a month when he reported back to his club after international duty last month. His club-mate Dara O’Shea also a casualty of that Ireland trip as he picked up an injury which ruled the defender out for the rest of the season.

But Molumby was back in action for West Brom after missing only two games and he was hailed after scoring both goals in their 2-1 weekend win away to Stoke City.

The Waterford native will feature again in Tuesday’s game away to a struggling Blackpool, as manager Carlos Corberan is impressed with Molumby’s attitude.

"I think the personality and the goals that he has are very huge," Corberan said after Molumby’s goals gave WBA their first away win in three months.

"The commitment that he has with himself, with the club, with the team, he was playing with a lot of pain in the ankle. He was having to have an injection to play, on Friday he couldn't complete training, only half, but he is going to make a career because he has the determination to make it. Some people with adversity – they give up! And Molumby is not going to do that."

West Brom are in 11th place in the table but are just three points off the final playoff place. After this midweek test in Blackpool they take on Sunderland, Sheffield United and Norwich with a game on the final day of the regular season away to Swansea City.

Meanwhile, Mark Sykes returns to the Bristol City side for a game away to Sheffield United having completed a four-game suspension.

Also in the Championship, champions-elect Burnley are away to Rotherham United, Stoke City host a doomed Wigan Athletic, Birmingham City travel to an in-form Millwall and Sunderland take on Huddersfield Town