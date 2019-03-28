Eamon Dunphy has hit out at RTÉ pundit Richie Sadlier for his defence of the Irish fans who took part in the tennis ball protests during the 1-0 win over Georgia.

'He made an eejit of himself' - Eamon Dunphy blasts Richie Sadlier over tennis ball protest comments

Conor Hourihane's free kick secured Mick McCarthy's men three points at the Aviva Stadium, with Ireland starting their Euro 2020 qualification campaign with six points from six.

There was one point of controversy during the game, with a number of fans throwing tennis balls onto the pitch before the goal in protest at the recent controversy surrounding FAI Executive Vice President John Delaney.

Although Ireland scored directly after the delay, Ronnie Whelan and Damien Duff were highly critical of the protest on RTÉ. In contrast, Richie Sadlier defended the supporters who took part.

"These fans are angry and disillusioned for very legitimate reasons," he said.

"They were feeling this way long before Mick McCarthy took the job. They feel if there is no meaningful change in the FAI at executive level, they will continue to feel this way long after Mick leaves. It is a sign of how upset they are, how disgruntled they are, that they would show up here and do that.

"It is clear why they would do that. They could go and do that in their back garden tomorrow but there are no cameras."

Writing in today's Irish Daily Star, Eamon Dunphy branded the protest a 'very cheap, stupid and yobbish thing to do' and reserved pointed criticism for Sadlier.

"I noted that Damien Duff and Ronnie Whelan were very strong in their condemnation of the protest," Dunphy said.

"They are two great footballing people, who could understand how throwing tennis balls on to the pitch was counter-productive.

"As for Richie Sadlier, he made an eejit of himself.

"I understand Richie is trying to make a name for himself, not that he is doing a great job in that department.

"He was the only so-called football person to give any kind of credence to that type of carry on.

"If people wanted to protest, they should have stayed away from the match. There are plenty of things to do - sing, chant, hold up banners - but don't interfere with the actual game.

"It was a very cheap, stupid and yobbish thing to do."

Online Editors