‘He has shown guts, determination and courage’ – Wolves interim boss gives high praises to Irish kid Joe Hodge

Ireland U21 cap Joe Hodge has been told he can “go a long way” in the game and deserves his time on the Premier League stage with Wolves.

The midfielder, who only turned 20 last month, has made three Premier League appearances for Wolves this term, a major step forward for the player whose career was in the balance when he suffered a season-ending injury while on loan from Manchester City to Derry City last year. Derry had high hopes for Hodge but he suffered a back injury in pre-season and didn’t get to play for the club.

He’s since moved from the Manchester club to Wolves while he also progressed from the Irish U19 side to U21 level, and his form was rewarded by interim manager Steve Davis with those outings in the top flight.

"Joe has shown guts, determination and courage to want to play and get on the ball. Beyond that, he didn't disappoint us," Davis told the Express And Star.

"Did he surprise us? Maybe a little bit, but sometimes you don't know how they'll deal with it until you put them in. Going forward, he'll feel a bit more part of it here. He deserves that opportunity. He's shown us and the supporters that he's capable.

"He's an all-round player who can do a bit of everything well, and he has a great personality. He's a great kid and that goes a long way," added Davis, who is in interim charge at Molineux since the sacking of Bruno Lage. Hodge is one of three young players to emerge with Wolves this term, along with Hugo Bueno and Chem Campbell.

"We're proud of the academy and want opportunities to be given to the players where possible and being in this position gives us that opportunity. We recognise talent and players that are ready, so we've given those players the opportunity,” Davis added.

"The players trust Chem now and they trust Joe within the training group. It's important for them to feel part of it. Joe has accelerated his development very quickly. Chem and Hugo took a bit longer, but they all have different pathways.”