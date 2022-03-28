John Egan has hailed the impact made at senior international level by his former club-mate Chiedozie Ogbene.

The Nigerian-born, Cork-raised striker scored his third goal in six games for the senior international side in the 2-2 draw with Belgium, and with Leesiders Ogbene and Alan Browne on the scoresheet, Egan saw that as a victory for his own county.

"I seen a funny thing on Twitter, I think it said Cork 2 Belgium 2, so I had a bit of crack with the boys about that," Egan joked ahead of today's training session, preparation for Tuesday's friendly at home to Lithuania.

"But I’m delighted for the lads. Chio (Ogbene) has been brilliant and deserved his goal. And Browney came off the bench and impacted the game.

Chiedozie Ogbene hit the target against Belgium. Credit: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Chiedozie Ogbene hit the target against Belgium. Credit: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

"So to have that impact on the game shows what he is all about. I’m buzzing for the lads for the two goals, and it will give them a huge amount of confidence now.

"I know Chio, we were actually at Brentford together, I was at Brentford when he signed so I already knew what Chio was about when he came into the squad in the summer.

"He has been a breath of fresh air, on and off the pitch, he's a special person, really humble and hard working, he came in, got his chance, grabbed it with both hands and it's fair to say his performances have been unbelievable, really, since he's come into the team.

"Another goal on Saturday will only do him the world of good, for his confidence, he is a really top man and has shown everybody what a top player he is," added Egan, eager to see more progress from Kenny's side.

"In the short term, we want to keep improving game by game," he said.

"The game tomorrow night, we want to win it. Even though it’s a friendly, we want to win it and put a good performance in.

"And over the last number of games, we have found a settled formation. And when you have things like that, you can really start building things.

"It’s up to us to keep improving. The manager, Keith (Andrews) and all the staff have put everything in place for us to try to get better and it feels like, internally, we are going in the right direction anyway.

"I feel that we are in a very good place, I think the improvement is there to see for everybody from even a year ago to now.

"We are obviously on a good run now where we have only lost one game in however many games and every player that is coming in is doing really well and it’s a really good squad to be a part of at the moment."