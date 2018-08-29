'He has a big problem' - Manuel Pellegrini weighs in on Declan Rice's Ireland or England decision

Declan Rice's club manager Manuel Pellegrini feels must decide on whether to play for England or Ireland using his heart.

Declan Rice's club manager Manuel Pellegrini feels must decide on whether to play for England or Ireland using his heart.

The 19-year-old West Ham United defender has played underage at all levels for the Republic of Ireland and has been given three caps by Martin O'Neill but England's Gareth Southgate has contacted the teenager with a view to getting him involved with his side.

Rice has opted out of Ireland's clashes with Wales and Poland next month as he considers switching international allegiances.

Pellegrini, speaking after Rice impressed in the Hammers Carabao Cup win over AFC Wimbledon last night, said Rice is good enough to make an impact for England.

“Declan has a big problem,” Pellegrini told the Guardian. “But I think that his heart must decide if he feels more Irish or more English. Maybe for him it can be more easy to play for Ireland but if you trust in yourself and you feel that you are an English player …

“It is a personal decision. It is very difficult to give advice but I am always speaking with him because he is young and he has a big future. I speak with him about a lot of different issues.

“He is a player that is completing his development in a physical way. He is a strong player, a good technical player. With England he will have big competition but I think he is able to take that challenge – that’s without me giving him a decision. He must take the decision himself.”

West Ham co-owner David Gold took to Twitter on Monday to say that he wants Rice to become an England player.

He tweeted: "My hope all a long has been that Declan first becomes an England player and then follows in the footsteps of the great Bobby Moore by becoming the captain of England.

"Born in England made in West Ham United."

My hope all a long has been that Declan first becomes an England player and then follows in the footsteps of the great Bobby Moore by becoming the captain of England.



Born in England made in West Ham United. dg https://t.co/Yx8auOlcSF — David Gold (@davidgold) August 27, 2018

Online Editors