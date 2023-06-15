‘He emerged quicker than we could have anticipated’ – Stephen Kenny backs Evan Ferguson to deliver in Greece

Stephen Kenny has backed teenager Evan Ferguson to cope with the burden of expectation and deliver for Ireland in the next two Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Ferguson (18) made his competitive debut in the defeat to France in March but he will have more focus on him in the coming days as he’s expected to start away to Greece on Friday night and, if fit, at home to Gibraltar on Monday. Greece have packed their defence with experienced internationals but Kenny has faith in Ferguson to deliver.

“Evan has really emerged quicker than we could have anticipated, he has done brilliant for Brighton in the Premier League, and we are delighted to have him," Kenny said at his pre-match press conference in Athens on Thursday.

“He’s trained really well this week, he’s such a young player that you certainly wouldn’t want to put too much on shoulders, we have five good forwards in the squad, but he has got terrific ability, and we’d love to see that emerge over the next week for sure.”

Just minutes before Kenny spoke to the press, rival coach Gus Poyet claimed that Friday’s game was a must-win tie with the losers of the game, in the event of it not being a draw, finding it almost impossible to finish in the top two and qualify.

Kenny says his side have to respect a Greek outfit who have not lost in their last five home games but insists it’s too early to make a call on the final standings in the group.

“We’re looking forward to the game, it’s the first competitive game in the new stadium, you want to be involved in that, we want that historic away win.

"Greece have a very good home record and have been in good form over the past year, we have got to respect that, nothing will be easy, we are going to have to fight for everything, it’s only the second game in the group, nothing will be decided so early. It’s certainly an important game for both teams

"One of main objectives coming into the week, the training camp we had prior to here, it’s always a concern with a six-week gap and some players who hadn’t been playing there is a temptation to do much, we have to get balance right, one of our objectives was to get everyone fit here tonight, so credit to the backroom team that this is the case, everyone is available, we’re very pleased about that.”

Kenny said his side will draw on their experience of a qualifier away to Portugal, where Ireland were in front before losing 2-1 but he insists the Republic are now in better shape compared to then.

"You can’t look back,” he says. “Of course we have analysed all the performances and the obvious one is the game in Portugal, of course, which we lost late. But we have learned so much about the team over the last year and you can see the team improving, but this is a stern test. Greece are a really good team, they are at home, and it will be a brilliant atmosphere and it is one that we want the players to rise to and put in a big performance.”