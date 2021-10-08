‘He didn't come out and say he was against the vaccination’ – Ireland captain John Egan defends Callum Robinson

IRELAND captain John Egan says international team-mate Callum Robinson has his full backing after coming under fire for his stance on refusing to take the Covid-19 vaccination.

And manager Stephen Kenny, who has to assess the health of Jason Knight and Adam Idah after the pair were suffering with illness following the flight to Baku, has also jumped to the defence of the West Brom forward, saying he had been "vilified" for his comments on the vaccine.

Robinson's admission earlier this week that he has not yet been vaccinated, despite testing positive for Covid-19 twice, has led to a storm but today, speaking in Baku ahead of Saturday's World Cup qualifier, Egan said he was behind Robinson.

“I suppose first and foremost, Cal was asked a question, he gave an answer. He didn't come out and say he was against the vaccination or anything, so I was quite disappointed to see how many people jumped down his throat," Egan said,

“Everybody can choose whether to get the vaccination or not, it's a personal choice. As a team-mate as a friend, I back my team-mates, I back my friends.

“It doesn't mean that I believe the same way, it doesn't mean that everybody is going to believe the same way, but I don't think Cal came out and said he was against the vaccine, he simply just answered a question and said he hasn't had it yet. As far as that's concerned, Cal is a team-mate of mine, he's a friend of mine and hopefully now he can kick on with Ireland and do well."

Kenny was also staunch in his defence of his player.

“He has attracted a lot of criticism because he just came into a press conference and where the vast majority of players refuse to answer the questions, he was open and transparent and he has been vilified for it," Kenny told the media in Baku.

“But he is a terrific person and I think all of the players would verify that. They really speak so well of him and he's a very, very popular member of the squad. I think he said he wasn’t against the vaccination but just wanted more time to consider for different reasons, and that was his viewpoint at the time and we have to respect that.

"I don’t know everyone’s reasons. Some of them have valid reasons, some of them have beliefs, but the vast majority of players are vaccinated. It’s not been a factor or dominated the conversation in the camp as we have been very focused on the game.

"On Callum himself, he has been up front and honest and has been vilified. He is a breath of fresh air in our squad and everyone speaks so highly of him. He is a very popular member of the squad and he is determined to do well. It is well documented that he has missed a number of games so he is determined to grab the opportunity and do himself justice. No doubt, he is one of our better attacking players and will be looking forward to getting on the pitch and doing well tomorrow.

"He wants to make an impact, and hasn’t been available to play for us for a while. He had a terrific game in Serbia initially in our first game of the campaign, so he is very determined to try to do well tomorrow. He scored a few goals recently for West Brom so hopefully he can take that into the international game tomorrow night."

Egan, filling in as captain for the injured Seamus Coleman, denied that the qualifier in Azerbaijan was a case of the squad fighting to keep Stephen Kenny in a job.

"Every time we step onto the pitch we’re fighting for our own jobs, never mind the manager’s job. We’re all in this together. Every player, every member of staff, the manager: we all want to win games for our country, we’re very passionate about it. No matter when we play, no matter who we play, our aim is to always fight for each other and fight for ourselves. That’s just the way we are as Irish people," Egan added.