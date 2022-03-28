‘He dealt with it remarkably well’ – Keith Andrews praises ‘composed’ Stephen Kenny amid criticism of his Ireland tenure

Assistant manager Keith Andrews has praised Stephen Kenny for the strength of character he has shown to emerge from his darkest days in the Ireland job.

Andrews opened up on his time working with Kenny at the pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow's friendly with Lithuania.

The number two was sent out for a rare media appearance, and as a consequence, discussion turned to the overall Kenny project and how perilous or otherwise the situation was after the defeat to Luxembourg 12 months ago.

When asked if he felt positions were under threat, Andrews insisted he was always confident a corner would be turned.

"Football being football, it's always results-dependent and you're always beholden to the powers that be. It's not development football, we're in big boys' football here, that's the nature of the business that ultimately if results didn't come, then decisions have to be made," he said.

“Like I said, we felt we were in a good place even though the results hadn't been good, we were comfortable with what we were putting in place and the results did come.

“He was very composed, always very much sticking to the principles and the belief he has in what the players are capable of achieving.

“Of course, we make little tweaks here and there, but he's a very strong individual and I thought he dealt with it remarkably well because there were some not very nice days that we had to endure.

“You've got to take it on the chin. But during that process, I thought he stood really firm. It would be very, very easy as the manager to maybe take a step back, to sacrifice, maybe, some of your values, your principles for a short-term view, but he stood by it and obviously I was in full support of that. They were tough times, there's no doubt about it."

The former Ireland number two did go on 'Off The Ball' last September to elaborate on what management were trying to do. That came after a window that included the underwhelming draw with Azerbaijan.

"I felt it was necessary that there was a different voice, maybe, because Stephen was at the front a lot, obviously, during that time," he said.

“I've touched on it already, we're in this together and he's always been the focal point and having to face tough questions when things weren't going particularly well and we were enduring a bit of a tough period.

“During that time, I did feel it was important. It was my idea. I did say it to Stephen, obviously, and if he didn't think it was a good idea, I wouldn't have done that.

“At the time, I was very comfortable where we were and the process that was in place and the building that we were trying to do and re-building we were trying to do with the squad and how we were trying to get the team to play, so I suppose that's where it came from.

“Even though the results hadn't been amazing to that point, I did feel we were in a good place and it was coming, I could feel it, I could sense it, you see it every time you go on to the training pitch with the players that we've got, such a humble and ambitious group of players that we have, I just felt that was probably it, it just needed a different voice at the time."

Andrews was working as a pundit with Sky and Virgin Media on other football matches during his early days in the Ireland job, but he has now taken a step back from of all those duties to concentrate on his role.

"It (Ireland role) is a job that I love, that I have an unbelievable amount of passion for. I don't see it as a job, really, and my time was getting taken up in areas that I wasn't as passionate about," he explained.

"I'm very, very fortunate to be in this position and have the input that I do have and have that working relationship with Stephen that he allows me to crack on and do what I do.

"When I sat down and reflected on things and my time management and how I want to evolve away from what I actually do in here and how I spend time watching our players and doing the normal due diligence, I suppose, I want to evolve a little bit more and spend more time to become a better coach, a better assistant and involve myself in that regard rather than having to go to certain games in a different capacity."

Ireland have no injury worries ahead of the Lithuania match, with all of the protagonists coming through unscathed.

Andrews confirmed there would be some rotation, if not a dramatic reshuffle.

"Stephen's always very firm that caps aren't given out (casually), I very much feel that way as well," he said.

"You have to earn them but equally you have to reward players who have been professional around maybe not being selected, not coming into the (Belgium) game and understand that disappointment. So, yeah, there will be changes."