‘He changed the game for us’ – Ogbene heaps praise on Knight after Ireland’s Luxembourg win

GOAL-SCORING hero Chiedozie Ogbene hailed the character of the Irish side as they finished off a difficult World Cup campaign with a 3-0 win in Luxembourg that seals a third-place finish at the expense of the home side.

Ogbene scored his second goal in five games in the win as Stephen Kenny's side delivered the second 3-0 away win in succession.

"We had to find a way to win but they're a good team. We knew what we wanted to do but it was going to take time and they worked us to the end. But it shows our character and determination we had," Ogbene said after the game, his goal scored with a clever assist by Jason Knight.

"I'm delighted to score again, to get on the score-sheet, but we came here and got a 3-0 win and to keep a clean sheet away from home against a strong team, the game plan worked out well and everyone dug deep.

"I was happy to get the goal - Knighty spotted me, he squared it back and credit to him, he came on and he changed the game for us. He accelerated the game.

"It came from the backline, from the goalkeeper, to start the build-up of the play. Just to keep a clean sheet and score three goals away from home is incredible.

"And credit to the fans for coming out here, it's a cold place and to come out and support us, we needed the support because you could tell towards the end of the game they were getting into it and they lifted us, the crowd, and we responded again to kill the game. That's what the fans mean to us," added the Cork native.